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  3. Bags & Backpacks

Backpacks, Bags & Rucksacks

(194)
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
94,99 €
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
79,99 €
Nike Air Sport 2
Nike Air Sport 2 Golf Bag
Nike Air Sport 2
Golf Bag
249,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (5L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (5L)
34,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Backpack (24L)
59,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
+1
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Backpack (20L)
34,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Backpack 2.0 (23L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Backpack 2.0 (23L)
34,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Backpack (25L)
47,99 €
Nike Heritage Sweep
Nike Heritage Sweep Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Sweep
Backpack (25L)
49,99 €
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Backpack (21L)
47,99 €
Nike Classic
Nike Classic Kids' Backpack (16L)
Nike Classic
Kids' Backpack (16L)
32,99 €
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Backpack (20L)
49,99 €
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Bestseller
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
32,99 €
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
37,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Backpack (Medium, 24L)
Nike Academy
Backpack (Medium, 24L)
37,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Bestseller
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
32,99 €
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0 Winterized Backpack (20L)
Nike Heritage Eugene 2.0
Winterized Backpack (20L)
54,99 €
Nike Utility Speed
Nike Utility Speed Backpack (27L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Speed
Backpack (27L)
79,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
Nike Academy
Football Backpack (Large, 30L)
47,99 €
Nike Heritage Eugene
Nike Heritage Eugene Tote Bag (63L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage Eugene
Tote Bag (63L)
64,99 €
Nike Utility Elite
Nike Utility Elite Backpack (37L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Elite
Backpack (37L)
109,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Backpack (24L)
64,99 €
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Bestseller
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
84,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Backpack (25L)
69,99 €
Nike Utility Power
Nike Utility Power Backpack (33L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power
Backpack (33L)
94,99 €
Turkey 2026/27 Heritage Backpack
Turkey 2026/27 Heritage Backpack Nike Heritage Backpack
Turkey 2026/27 Heritage Backpack
Nike Heritage Backpack
39,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
Bestseller
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Raid Backpack (17L)
39,99 €
Nike
Nike Lunch Tote Bag with Pencil Case (4L)
Just In
Nike
Lunch Tote Bag with Pencil Case (4L)
29,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Extra Small, 24L)
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Commute
Nike Sportswear Commute Backpack (25L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Commute
Backpack (25L)
69,99 €
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Just In
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
39,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Kids' Backpack (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Kids' Backpack (18L)
37,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
F.C. Barcelona 25/26 Nike Heritage Backpack Aop
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
Nike Heritage Backpack Aop
39,99 €
Brasil 2026/27 Heritage Backpack
Brasil 2026/27 Heritage Backpack Nike Heritage Backpack
Brasil 2026/27 Heritage Backpack
Nike Heritage Backpack
39,99 €
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Harness Waistpack
NikeSKIMS
Women's Harness Waistpack
104,99 €
Nike Commuter Elite
Nike Commuter Elite Backpack (15L)
Nike Commuter Elite
Backpack (15L)
99,99 €
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Heritage Backpack SP
Just In
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Heritage Backpack SP
39,99 €
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
29,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Backpack (23.7L)
Jordan
Backpack (23.7L)
64,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Backpack (23.5L)
Jordan
Monogram Backpack (23.5L)
109,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Backpack (32.9L)
Jordan Sport
Backpack (32.9L)
99,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Shoe Bag
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Shoe Bag
19,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Collectors Backpack (31.5L)
Jordan
Collectors Backpack (31.5L)
134,99 €
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Nike Icon Air Force 1 Card Wallet
Just In
Nike Icon Air Force 1
Card Wallet
24,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag 2.0 (4L)
27,99 €
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Floral Waist Pack (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Floral Waist Pack (2L)
39,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack Nike Academy Backpack
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack
Nike Academy Backpack
49,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
F.C. Barcelona 25/26 Nike Heritage Backpack Away
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
Nike Heritage Backpack Away
39,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Perforated Duffel (25L)
Jordan
Perforated Duffel (25L)
129,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
29,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
19,99 €
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
64,99 €
England 2026/27 Academy Backpack
England 2026/27 Academy Backpack Nike Academy Backpack
England 2026/27 Academy Backpack
Nike Academy Backpack
49,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
49,99 €
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
69,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Duffel Bag (40L)
Jordan
Monogram Duffel Bag (40L)
149,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
29,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
49,99 €
Nike Heritage Premium
Nike Heritage Premium Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Nike Heritage Premium
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
49,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (68.8L)
Jordan
Duffel (68.8L)
54,99 €
Inter Milan 25/26
Inter Milan 25/26 Nike Academy Gymsack Aop
Just In
Inter Milan 25/26
Nike Academy Gymsack Aop
27,99 €
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Academy Duffel M SP
Just In
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Academy Duffel M SP
49,99 €
Nike
Nike Slim Running Waist Pack 4.0
Just In
Nike
Slim Running Waist Pack 4.0
27,99 €
Jordan Quai 54
Jordan Quai 54 Duffel Bag (62.5L)
Jordan Quai 54
Duffel Bag (62.5L)
59,99 €
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's waistpack
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS
Women's waistpack
59,99 €
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Shoe Bag (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Shoe Bag (11L)
22,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Sling Bag (3L)
Just In
Jordan
Monogram Sling Bag (3L)
69,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
27,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Camera Bag (1.6L)
Jordan
Monogram Camera Bag (1.6L)
54,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Blacktop Festival Bag (1.4L)
Jordan
Blacktop Festival Bag (1.4L)
24,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack Nike Academy Backpack
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Academy Backpack
Nike Academy Backpack
49,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
F.C. Barcelona 25/26 Nike Heritage Backpack Away
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 25/26
Nike Heritage Backpack Away
39,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Perforated Duffel (25L)
Jordan
Perforated Duffel (25L)
129,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Cross-Body Bag (1L)
29,99 €
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Drawstring Bag (18L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Drawstring Bag (18L)
19,99 €
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Small, 31L)
64,99 €
England 2026/27 Academy Backpack
England 2026/27 Academy Backpack Nike Academy Backpack
England 2026/27 Academy Backpack
Nike Academy Backpack
49,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
49,99 €
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Nike Utility Power 2.0 Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Utility Power 2.0
Duffel Bag (Medium, 51L)
69,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Duffel Bag (40L)
Jordan
Monogram Duffel Bag (40L)
149,99 €
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Nike Tech Cross-Body Bag (1L)
29,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (48.5L)
Jordan
Duffel (48.5L)
49,99 €
Nike Heritage Premium
Nike Heritage Premium Cross-Body Bag (3L)
Nike Heritage Premium
Cross-Body Bag (3L)
49,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Duffel (68.8L)
Jordan
Duffel (68.8L)
54,99 €
Inter Milan 25/26
Inter Milan 25/26 Nike Academy Gymsack Aop
Just In
Inter Milan 25/26
Nike Academy Gymsack Aop
27,99 €
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Paris Saint Germain 25/26 Nike Academy Duffel M SP
Just In
Paris Saint Germain 25/26
Nike Academy Duffel M SP
49,99 €
Nike
Nike Slim Running Waist Pack 4.0
Just In
Nike
Slim Running Waist Pack 4.0
27,99 €
Jordan Quai 54
Jordan Quai 54 Duffel Bag (62.5L)
Jordan Quai 54
Duffel Bag (62.5L)
59,99 €
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's waistpack
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS
Women's waistpack
59,99 €
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Nike Brasilia 9.5 Training Shoe Bag (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia 9.5
Training Shoe Bag (11L)
22,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Sling Bag (3L)
Just In
Jordan
Monogram Sling Bag (3L)
69,99 €
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
27,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Monogram Camera Bag (1.6L)
Jordan
Monogram Camera Bag (1.6L)
54,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Blacktop Festival Bag (1.4L)
Jordan
Blacktop Festival Bag (1.4L)
24,99 €

Nike backpacks and bags: prepared for every challenge

Stay in control of every detail with a backpack from our collection. Whether you're hitting the gym, smashing your commute or setting off on an adventure, our apparel is designed to keep you on top of your game. We've got a wide range of colours and styles, so it's easy to find something to suit your look. You'll find roomy options made for going all day, as well as compact bags that make it easy to travel light. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh on pockets and metalwork, adding a premium pop. Plus, rucksacks for all ages mean that everyone can be part of the team.


Styles for your everyday


Busy day ahead? With a roomy Nike backpack, you can fit everything you need in one bag. Multiple zip-up pockets help you stay organised. Just throw your training gear in the main compartment and use the smaller pockets for quick access to your essentials. Look out for options that include a padded sleeve for your laptop or tablet, making the transition from work to working out seamless. Going even further? Reach for a Nike rucksack with an insulated hydration pocket on the side and a luggage pass-through to make your travel experience even smoother.


Smart details that make a difference


We make our rucksacks for maximum comfort when you're on the go. We're talking padded, adjustable straps made from smooth material, so they won't dig or twist as you move. Lightweight materials mean your Nike bag won't weigh you down, and water-resistant options help keep your things dry in a downpour. We also use easy-to-clean fabrics, so you can keep yours looking fresh. There's no need to leave anything behind with a front bungee system that gives you extended storage.


Made to keep up


We craft all of our Nike backpacks from durable materials, so there's no limit to your adventure. Densely woven fabrics work to protect your belongings while remaining lightweight and hardwearing. Strong stitching and reinforced material in key areas make sure your bag is up to the challenge. For extra strength, check out designs with metal zips, clips and poppers, which are made to handle extended use. In a hurry? Grab a sleek drawstring bag or a sturdy canvas tote for an easy way to store everything you need for training. When you're ready to run, packs with slimline waistbands give you a streamlined feel and mean you can keep essentials close at hand—wherever the trail takes you.


Looking to the future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a backpack with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's just one of the ways we're working to protect the future of sport.