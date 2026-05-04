A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Tank Top

Perfect cut
Sarahd40367934f5d4214b4f8fa38430840d5
Perfect. Finally a great muscle tee for the girls too!!! Please make more styles and colours.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
Bring your A-game with unapologetic comfort. This roomy muscle tank-inspired top is easy to tuck for a look that's all A'ja or leave it loose for an airy feel. The poly cotton blend fabric is naturally breathable so it's ready for the court anytime.
A'ja Wilson
Bring your A-game with unapologetic comfort. This roomy muscle tank-inspired top is easy to tuck for a look that's all A'ja or leave it loose for an airy feel. The poly cotton blend fabric is naturally breathable so it's ready for the court anytime.
Built around the star she's always drawn into her signature, A'ja's logo is strong, bold and playful – just like the energy she brings to the court.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Perfect cut
Sarahd40367934f5d4214b4f8fa38430840d5
Perfect. Finally a great muscle tee for the girls too!!! Please make more styles and colours.
A'ja Wilson