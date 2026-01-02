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Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket - Black/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket

234,99 €
Black/Black
Barely Green/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

Don't let harsh weather stop you. This roomy, lightweight jacket is engineered with wind- and water-resistant tech to help keep you comfortable and dry. On-demand ventilation provides optimal breathability to help keep you feeling cool and fresh—whatever the miles or season. And when you need to shed a layer, pack the jacket into its own pocket for compact storage.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black
  • Style: FZ3396-010

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

Don't let harsh weather stop you. This roomy, lightweight jacket is engineered with wind- and water-resistant tech to help keep you comfortable and dry. On-demand ventilation provides optimal breathability to help keep you feeling cool and fresh—whatever the miles or season. And when you need to shed a layer, pack the jacket into its own pocket for compact storage.

Stay sweat-ready

Nike Aerogami technology creates on-demand airflow with tiny winged vents, which open when sweat builds and close when sweat evaporates, to help you stay dry and comfortable.

Stay weather-ready

Nike Storm-FIT technology resists elements like wind and water to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions.

Stay secure

Personalise your fit with bungees on the collar, hood and cuffs. A loop at the back of the hood lets you secure it when not in use.

More benefits

  • The soft elastic on the interior of the sleeve cuffs helps prevent chafing.
  • The zip mesh pockets offer storage.

Product details

  • Body: 100% polyester. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black
  • Style: FZ3396-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (2)

4.5 stars

  • Lovely jacket - great to run in - shame about the pockets!

    Lynseyo769428461

    Lovely jacket, really well thought out and excellent quality. I have ran in it a few times and found it really comfortable to run in. Nice and roomy and not restricting in any way. The only down side is that that pockets are right on the sides of the jacket. A couple of times I wanted to put my gloves in my pockets, as my hands had gotten too warm whilst running and this was a bit tricky to do so ended because of the position of the pockets so just keeping hold of them whilst I ran.

  • Anjad7998f53e82d4a53b5396c0eb4ae0e36

    Super Passform, sitzt locker und ist auch beim Laufen, wenn man schwitzt, nicht unangenehm. Würde ich auf jeden Fall empfehlen

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami Women's Storm-FIT Running Jacket

Nike AeroSwift Aerogami

234,99 €

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