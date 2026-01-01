Recycled Materials
ACG Phantazma
Women's Storm-FIT ADV Jacket
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres
Windproof, waterproof and adventure ready. We spent 5 days hiking through the Dolomites in northeastern Italy to test this jacket. The lightweight 2.5L construction pairs with cinching features for a breathable feel that is ready for stormy gales. And when you don't need the coverage? Fold it into the pocket for compact storage.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White
- Style: IF0101-010
ACG Phantazma
Windproof, waterproof and adventure ready. We spent 5 days hiking through the Dolomites in northeastern Italy to test this jacket. The lightweight 2.5L construction pairs with cinching features for a breathable feel that is ready for stormy gales. And when you don't need the coverage? Fold it into the pocket for compact storage.
Product Details
- 100% nylon
- Loose fit
- Embroidered Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
- Internal Phantazma woven label
- Locker loop
- Elastic cuffs
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Summit White
- Style: IF0101-010
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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ACG Phantazma
Advanced windproof and waterproof technology protects you from stormy gales.
Designed For
Hiking
Water Protection
Waterproof
Cold Protection
For Cold Conditions
Wind Protection
Windproof
Tech Specs
Technology
Storm-FIT ADV
Sustainability
This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres