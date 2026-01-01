Back to SearchNike St LukesClosed • Opens at 9.00Westfield St Lukes80 St Lukes Rd.Shop 804Auckland, Auckland, 1025, NZ+64 9 558 3630Get DirectionsStore HoursMon - Wed: 9.00 - 18.00Thu - Fri: 9.00 - 21.00Sat: 9.00 - 18.00Sun: 10.00 - 17.30ServicesMember First AccessShop some of our hottest and most innovative products before they're available anywhere else.Reuse-A-ShoeDrop off your worn-out sneakers and we'll recycle them into Nike Grind.Click here for more information.Return InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike Newmarket187 BroadwayNewmarketAuckland, Auckland, 1023, NZClosed • Opens at 10.00Nike Factory Store WestgateWestgate Shopping Centre5/8 Maki StShop F0001Auckland, 0657, NZClosed • Opens at 9.00Nike Auckland City228 Queen StreetAuckland CBD, Auckland, 1010, NZClosed • Opens at 10.00