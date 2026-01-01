Nike St Lukes

Nike St Lukes

Closed • Opens at 9.00

Westfield St Lukes

80 St Lukes Rd.

Shop 804

Auckland, Auckland, 1025, NZ

+64 9 558 3630

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Store Hours

Mon - Wed: 9.00 - 18.00
Thu - Fri: 9.00 - 21.00
Sat: 9.00 - 18.00
Sun: 10.00 - 17.30

Services

  • Member First Access

    Member First Access

    Shop some of our hottest and most innovative products before they're available anywhere else.

  • Reuse-A-Shoe

    Reuse-A-Shoe

    Drop off your worn-out sneakers and we'll recycle them into Nike Grind.

  • Return Information

    Return Information

    This store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.

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