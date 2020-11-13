What to Eat for Better Sleep

You might think of food as fuel to power you up, but it can also power you down—in a good way. "Our diet is intricately linked to the kind of rest we can get," says Marie-Pierre St-Onge, PhD, the director of Columbia University’s Sleep Center of Excellence in New York, and an associate professor of nutritional medicine, who has studied how diet affects sleep for two decades.



In St-Onge's research, people who regularly eat more fibre-rich foods, such as fruit, vegetables and whole grains, are more likely to sleep longer, deeper and better. This may be because many fibre-packed foods contain prebiotics, compounds that feed the good bacteria in the gut, which can help regulate sleep hormones.



On the flip side, eating a high-glycaemic diet, which typically includes foods containing refined carbs and added sugar, like white bread and rice, pastries and fizzy drinks, is associated with a higher risk of sleeplessness, according to a new study published in "The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition." Those high-sugar foods can make your blood sugar spike and then plummet, which triggers the circulation of sleep-disrupting stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, says James Gangwisch, PhD, an assistant professor at Columbia University and the study's lead author.