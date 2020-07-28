How to Trick Your Brain Into Better Sleep

By that, we're talking about perspective. In general, people are either more optimistic or more pessimistic. And new research suggests this inclination doesn't just affect you on a conscious level. It might predetermine how well you sleep too.



In a study published in the 'Journal of Behavioral Medicine', more than 3500 adults were asked to take a survey that uncovered their view on the world, then complete a self-assessment of their sleep. Researchers found that those who ranked higher on the optimism scale tended to rate the quality of their rest as fairly or very good, considering factors such as how quickly they conked out, how much they tossed and turned, and how many hours they logged. This aligns with what we already know about outlook: Optimistic people tend to expect and report better outcomes from any situation.



But the research team believed there was more to it than that. They wondered: Do optimistic people feel better about life and thus have an easier time coping and shutting off at night? Or is it that getting sufficient rest makes you feel good and therefore more optimistic?



To find out, the team followed up five years later and asked the same group of participants to repeat the experiment. Those who had previously scored high for optimism but low on sleep quality were more likely to report improved sleep this time around versus those who were pessimists. In other words, because their sleep rating changed when their attitude didn't, researchers could conclude that a sunny outlook is an important factor for turning so-so sleep into sweet, sweet Z's.