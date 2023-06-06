Skip to main content
      Nike Cushioned
      Bestseller
      €12.99
      Nike Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €12.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Bestseller
      €17.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike
      Bestseller
      €12.99
      Nike
      Cushioned Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €12.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Bestseller
      €24.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
      €24.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Bestseller
      €24.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
      €24.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Bestseller
      €17.99
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Bestseller
      €17.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Sustainable Materials
      €19.99
      Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €19.99
      Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Crew Socks
      €22.99
      Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
      Crew Socks
      €22.99
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Sustainable Materials
      €19.99
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Everyday Essential
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €19.99
      Nike Lightweight
      €9.99
      Nike Lightweight
      Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)
      €9.99
      Jordan
      Bestseller
      €22.99
      Jordan
      Everyday Crew Socks (3 pairs)
      €22.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Bestseller
      €17.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Bestseller
      €22.99
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €22.99
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      €22.99
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €22.99
      Nike Everyday Plus
      €22.99
      Nike Everyday Plus
      Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €22.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      €22.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
      €22.99
      Nike Everyday Plus
      Available in SNKRS
      €17.99
      Nike Everyday Plus
      Cushioned Crew Socks
      €17.99
      Nike Multiplier
      Bestseller
      €19.99
      Nike Multiplier
      Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      €19.99
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      €24.99
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Training No-Show Socks (6 Pairs)
      €24.99
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Sustainable Materials
      €19.99
      Nike Everyday Essential
      Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €19.99
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      €19.99
      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €19.99
      Nike Elite Crew
      €14.99
      Nike Elite Crew
      Basketball Socks
      €14.99
      Jordan Flight
      €19.99
      Jordan Flight
      Crew Basketball Socks
      €19.99
      Related Categories

      Men's socks: everyday essentials

      Our men's cushioned socks are built to breathe. Shop men's sports socks made from super-soft fabrics with smart cooling technology, so you can stay comfortable throughout your most intense workouts. Cushioned soles and close-fitting arch bands wrap your feet for a supportive feel – ideal when you're active all day.

      Heading to the gym? Choose Nike socks for men with maximum cushioning and high-friction yarns that keep you steady with every rep. Plus, padding under the heel and forefoot gives a seriously bouncy feel. Our men's ankle socks are engineered with the optimum amount of compression to support your muscles. The innovation doesn't stop there – sweat-wicking designs offer constant moisture control to keep you dry as you train.

      Choose over-the-calf socks for outdoor sports like football when you need extra coverage and protection. These men's socks have dynamic arches for a custom fit and feel for the whole game. Anti-slip yarns make sure your feet stay secure inside your training boots, so you can keep running with total confidence.