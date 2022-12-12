The Look of Nike F.C.: Nicole
Culture
Nicole's creative streak always shines through—from the grassroots football team she's spearheaded, to her bold, brash art practice and personal style.
Beyond the Fit is a series that explores how emerging creatives weave together personal style and identity.
"Football-girl core mixed with it-girl" is how Nicole Chui summed up her personal style to us over email—and we immediately knew we wanted to meet her.
Growing up playing football in Hong Kong, then rediscovering a love for the game through zine culture after moving to London, Nicole now sees sport inspiring all aspects of life—from her art, to her clothes, to the grassroots team and inclusive community she's co-founded.
"Someone described my look as 'always ready to play football'", Nicole says. "There's always an unintentional athletic element to what I wear", which the embroidery artist loves to mix and match with bright colours and unexpected textures.
We met Nicole near her flat in East London—and at a thread shop she frequents—to style out items from our latest National Team Collections. Scroll down to see how she seamlessly blends football gear with favourite pieces from her own wardrobe.
Get Creative
"My [embroidery art] is loud, brash, out there—which blends into what I like to wear. The purple Netherlands shirt was my favourite, with my orange trousers. This is the way I'd wear a shirt and the colour is just really me."
"Start small. Start with your friends and build on that. If you're creating space for something important, people will follow."
Nicole
Creative, Embroidery Artist, Co-founder of Baesianz F.C.
Think Global
"Hong Kong isn't usually involved in [global tournaments], so I don't feel attached to any one team. For me, wearing a shirt depends on the outfit that I put together—to fit a colour scheme or the way I feel."
Fashion x Function
"I love the pairing of the overalls with the skirt because of the mix of textures. This look is honestly so fun and reflects that feeling of joy whenever I'm with Baesianz F.C.".
Photography: Elliot James Kennedy
Styling: Coco Mell
Interview: Grace Gordon