Coaching

Trained Podcast: Harness the Power of Your Mind With Alia Crum, PhD

Find out how to change your mindsets (plural) to get more of what you want from training, eating and, well, everything.

Last updated: June 9, 2021
How to Develop a More Positive Mindset, According to Clinical Psychologist Alia Crum

Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.

Your thoughts can dictate your reality. That's the premise of the placebo effect, which clinical psychologist Alia Crum, PhD, has spent years studying as the principal investigator of Stanford's Mind & Body Lab. On this episode of "Trained", Crum calls up host Ryan Flaherty to share how we can all apply the placebo effect to every facet of our own lives, starting with understanding the factors that affect our mindsets. With her research and guidance, we can learn how to flip our scripts to make anything—tough training, healthy food, unexpected challenges—more enjoyable and use stress and uncertainty to our advantage.

Listen Now

Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Ryan at trained@nike.com, and he'll see what he can do.

