How Diet Affects Mental Health, According to Nutritional Psychiatrist Uma Naidoo

We drink pressed juices and load up on wholegrains to better our bodies, but what we eat and drink can nourish our brains too. That's according to the rapidly growing field of nutritional psychiatry, which explores the benefits of food on cognitive well-being. On episode two of our three-part mental health mini-series, Uma Naidoo, MD, a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and Michelin-star chef, joins host Jaclyn Byrer to tell us how meals can impact our mood. She also offers guidance on building out our shopping lists with nuts, fish, turmeric and other foods that can help fight anxiety and depression, and she breaks down the surprising connection between the brain and the gut. By following Dr Naidoo's six pillars of nutritional psychiatry, everyone can fill their plate with mood-boosting food.