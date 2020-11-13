The Health Benefits of Frozen Food

Frozen Fruit Is Forever Young

Sure, that sweet-smelling, perfectly ripe peach seems a helluva lot tastier than a bag of frozen peach slices does. But looks can be deceiving. "Fresh fruit is, effectively, alive", says food scientist and professor Graham Bonwick, PhD, who has compared the nutritional quality of fresh and frozen foods. As soon as that peach was plucked from the tree, some nutrients, including vitamin C, started to break down. And the longer that fuzzy stone fruit sits on your counter, the more nutrients it could be losing.



Fruit that's flash-frozen (a process that rapidly freezes food, often with liquid nitrogen) the day it's harvested, however, enters a kind of suspended animation, which locks in the nutrients at higher concentrations.



Bonwick and his colleagues at the University of Chester in the United Kingdom conducted tests on fresh and frozen produce—including blueberries and raspberries—that they bought from supermarkets and chilled in either a fridge or freezer for three days. The amounts of vitamin C and total anthocyanins (a type of antioxidant) in the frozen berries were the same or higher than they were in the refrigerated fresh produce.



Two things to check the bag for: an organic label (to avoid downing pesticides with your vitamins and minerals) and added sugar (which you'll want to skip due to the host of health issues associated with it; plus fruit doesn't really need it).