How To Stop Choking And Score Under Pressure

A:

Firstly, I see you, LAG.



I thought I played terribly in so many games, but when I watched the tape, it wasn't that bad. I'm not dismissing how awful that can feel in the moment, but we tend to see our failures as much bigger than they really are.



One of the greatest lessons I ever learnt about this came from, of all people, my middle-school football coach. When I'd finish a game and feel frustrated by my playing, he'd say, "You're not going to have a perfect game. Your goal in a game is to touch perfection as many times as possible". In other words, you'll never be perfect—but you can have a perfect pass, a perfect shot or a perfect defensive play.



If I were you, I'd look for a reality check from someone you trust. Sit down with your coach and go over your stats to see how they match up with your perceptions. Most of the time when people talk about being off, they mean they're not making shots, but you need to look at all of your numbers. If the right ones are trending upwards, that's growth (and more chances to touch perfection).