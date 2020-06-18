Become a Better Runner Without Running

03. Dedicate a Few Minutes to Post-Run Stretching



"Just like you warm up into a workout, you should cool down out of a workout—and that means some nice, easy stretching", says Nike Running global head coach Chris Bennett. This cool-down period can help bring your body out of a stress state and kick-start the recovery process before you start fielding day-to-day stressors again. "It doesn't mean you have to take a lot of time, but your stretching should be relaxed, and you should do it patiently", says Bennett.



Focus on muscles that tend to tighten up on you the most, recommends NRC Chicago coach Robyn LaLonde, and be sure to hit your calves, hamstrings, piriformis and glutes. Not sure where to start? Try these three moves:



CALVES

Stand on a step with one heel hanging off the edge. Slowly lower your heel just until you feel a stretch; hold for 3 or 4 seconds and return to the starting position. Do 3 reps, switch sides and repeat.



HAMSTRINGS

Extend your right leg straight in front of you, heel down, toes pointed up, left leg bent. Push your hips back and reach for your right toes to feel a stretch in the back of your right leg. Hold for 3 seconds; return to the starting position. Do 3 reps, switch sides and repeat.



PIRIFORMIS AND GLUTES

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Cross your right ankle over your left knee so that your right knee is bent out to the side, then squat, pushing your hips back. Hold for 3 to 5 seconds; return to the starting position. Do 3 reps, switch sides and repeat.



04. Write Down a 7-Day Training Plan



Sure, you could head out for a run at any point, on any day, for any length of time. However, if you craft a week-long training plan that outlines when, where and how far you'll run, you may be a lot more likely to get out the door. That's because having an idea of what you're going to do is motivating, and it helps create the consistency that will make running a habit, says Bennett.



When creating your plan, think of three important workouts: long runs that build endurance, sprints and intervals to develop your speed and easy runs to help you recover from the harder efforts. Together, these workouts make you a more well-rounded runner, says Bennett. Want more guidance? Check out the training plans on the Nike Run Club App for everything from 5Ks to marathons. (They work just as well if you're not training for a race.)