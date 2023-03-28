Salta al contenuto principale
      Nike Trail Mount Blanc Felpa pullover da trail running con cappuccio – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Trail Mount Blanc
      Felpa pullover da trail running con cappuccio – Uomo
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Shorts da running 13 cm con slip - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Flex Stride
      Shorts da running 13 cm con slip - Uomo
      CHF 60
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Tights da trail running a metà lunghezza – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail
      Tights da trail running a metà lunghezza – Uomo
      CHF 94.95
      Nike Rise 365
      Nike Rise 365 Maglia da running Dri-FIT a manica corta – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Rise 365
      Maglia da running Dri-FIT a manica corta – Uomo
      CHF 55
      FINO AL 30% DI SCONTO
      FINO AL 30% DI SCONTO
      Sconti di fine stagione
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Pantaloni da running – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride
      Pantaloni da running – Uomo
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Giacca da running - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Giacca da running - Uomo
      CHF 110
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Pantaloni da running in maglia - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Pantaloni da running in maglia - Uomo
      CHF 80
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV Run Division Pantaloni da running – Uomo
      Nike Storm-FIT ADV Run Division
      Pantaloni da running – Uomo
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Shorts da running 18 cm con slip foderati Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Stride
      Shorts da running 18 cm con slip foderati Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division Shorts da running con slip foderati (13 cm) – Uomo
      Nike Dri-FIT Stride Run Division
      Shorts da running con slip foderati (13 cm) – Uomo
      CHF 84.95
      Nike AeroSwift
      Nike AeroSwift Shorts da gara con slip foderati 5 cm – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike AeroSwift
      Shorts da gara con slip foderati 5 cm – Uomo
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel Smanicato da running imbottito - Uomo
      Nike Therma-FIT ADV Repel
      Smanicato da running imbottito - Uomo
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Pantaloni da running in maglia Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Phenom
      Pantaloni da running in maglia Dri-FIT – Uomo
      CHF 100
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Canottiera da gara - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Canottiera da gara - Uomo
      Nike Phenom
      Nike Phenom Pantaloni da running in tessuto Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Phenom
      Pantaloni da running in tessuto Dri-FIT – Uomo
      CHF 100
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365 Canotta da running - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365
      Canotta da running - Uomo
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Tights da running Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Challenger
      Tights da running Dri-FIT – Uomo
      CHF 60
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger Pantaloni da running - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Challenger
      Pantaloni da running - Uomo
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast Canottiera da gara - Uomo
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Canottiera da gara - Uomo
      CHF 45
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Smanicato da running con imbottitura sintetica - Uomo
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel
      Smanicato da running con imbottitura sintetica - Uomo
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Pantaloni da running in tessuto - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Dri-FIT Challenger
      Pantaloni da running in tessuto - Uomo
      CHF 80
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Phenom Elite
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Phenom Elite Pantaloni da running - Uomo
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Phenom Elite
      Pantaloni da running - Uomo
      CHF 134.95
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler Giacca da running - Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike Therma-FIT Repel Miler
      Giacca da running - Uomo
      CHF 110
      Nike
      Nike Maglia a girocollo da running Dri-FIT – Uomo
      Materiali sostenibili
      Nike
      Maglia a girocollo da running Dri-FIT – Uomo
      CHF 75
      Men's running clothes: power every stride

      Whether you favour the security of a close-fitting pair of running tights or the loose breathability of a running vest, each fit from Nike is available to suit your personal preference. We've got impressive technology working in all our men's running outfits, all designed to help keep you cool, cosy or dry.

      Choose your fit according to the conditions, like opting for hoods, removable mittens and insulation to keep you cosy no matter how chilly it gets outside. Then there's Nike Therma-FIT technology, which offers temperature-regulating properties to help you utilise your body's natural heat in cooler conditions. You can also try men's running clothes made with our Storm-FIT technology with windproofing to keep you dry and warm, even if you're running in a rainstorm. Planning a long-distance route or a sprint in hot temperatures? Throw on a Precool gilet designed to hold four slim ice packs within its stretchy zip-through construction. On balmy days, look for men's running gear with our Dri-FIT technology to keep you dry and focused.

      From zipped pockets and pouches to vents and slits for added ventilation, it's the little things that can make all the difference. For example, we use reflective design elements for safety on dark-night runs. We also know feeling secure and supported when running is a must, so our running tights combine an internal brief with smooth, stretchy fabrics for total movement and control. Our running jackets are lightweight and give the flexibility required for the sport. However or wherever you run, it should all be about enjoyment. Smash through the barriers that can hamper that fun, such as bad weather or the wrong temperature, so you can renew your love of the great outdoors and the freedom of running.