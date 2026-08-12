  1. Jordan
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Older Kids Jordan Shoes

Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose' Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low 'China Rose'
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 145
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 70
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
+6
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Air Jordan 3 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 170
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 185
Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Just In
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 94.95
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
CHF 30
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Air Jordan 4 'Toro' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 185
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Air Jordan 4 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 185
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 145
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 130
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 145
Jordan Court Connect Low
Jordan Court Connect Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Court Connect Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 80
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 145
Jordan Flight Court
Jordan Flight Court Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Flight Court
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 105
Jordan Trunner Flow
Jordan Trunner Flow Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Trunner Flow
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 80
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 170
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan CMFT Era
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 105
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 115
Jordan Session
Jordan Session Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Session
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 80
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 145
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 130
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 130
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best'
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 'World's Best'
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 170
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
CHF 32
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
CHF 57
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Jordan Spizike Low FC Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low FC
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 145
Air Jordan Ultra
Air Jordan Ultra Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Ultra
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Jordan Trunner O/S
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 105
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 130
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 130
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125