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Older Kids Basketball Shoes

(21)
Older Kids (7-15 yrs)Younger Kids (3-7 yrs)Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
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Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 70
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 85
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Kobe 3 Low Protro Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe 3 Low Protro
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 135
Kobe VIII
Kobe VIII Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe VIII
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 140
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
CHF 64.95
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Luka 77
Luka 77 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
+1
Luka 77
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 94.95
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 115
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Nike S.T. Dynamite Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Dynamite
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 64.95
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 135
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
Older Kids' Basketball Shoe
CHF 185
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 195
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 75
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 125
Kobe III Low
Kobe III Low Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe III Low
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
CHF 135
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
29% off
Jordan DAY1 EO
Jordan DAY1 EO Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan DAY1 EO
Older Kids' Shoes
29% off