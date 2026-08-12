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Older Kids Running Shoes

(16)
Nike Free Ride
Nike Free Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+2
Nike Free Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+5
Just In
Nike Pegasus 42
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
CHF 115
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 85
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Omni Multi-Court
Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
CHF 64.95
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
CHF 57
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
CHF 135
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Older Kids' Running Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Star Runner 5
Nike Star Runner 5 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Star Runner 5
Older Kids' Running Shoes
CHF 64.95
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
+6
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
CHF 70
Nike Flex Runner 4
Nike Flex Runner 4 Older Kids' Running Shoes
+3
Nike Flex Runner 4
Older Kids' Running Shoes
CHF 57
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Winflo 12
Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Cosmic Runner
Nike Cosmic Runner Older Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cosmic Runner
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 57
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2 Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Cosmic Runner SE 2
Older Kids' Running Shoes
CHF 57
Nike Sonic Fly
Nike Sonic Fly Older Kids' Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Sonic Fly
Older Kids' Running Shoes
28% off