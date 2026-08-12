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Older Kids Lifestyle Shoes

Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 145
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 165
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
CHF 115
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Best Shoe for Growing Feet
Best Shoe for Growing Feet
Fit Guide
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
+6
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Air Jordan 3 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 170
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
CHF 45
Nike P-6000 Utility
Nike P-6000 Utility Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000 Utility
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
CHF 30
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Air Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 145
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic' Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 5 Retro OG 'White Metallic'
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Court Borough Mid 2
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 85
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 110
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Younger/Older Kids' Slides
Bestseller
Nike Kawa
Younger/Older Kids' Slides
CHF 35
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 75
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Just In
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Air Jordan 4 'Toro' Older Kids' Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Air Jordan 4 'Toro'
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 185
Jordan 1 Mid
Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 155