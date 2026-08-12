Women's Back to School

(479)
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's shoes with reflective accents
+2
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's shoes with reflective accents
CHF 150
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Nike Air Rift Mesh Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Rift
Nike Air Rift Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 330
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 310
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
CHF 105
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
CHF 105
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Women's Shoes
CHF 105
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
CHF 185
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 80
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
CHF 70
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
CHF 75
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 32
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 42
Nike
Nike Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Backpack (21L)
CHF 42
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Backpack (21L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Backpack (21L)
CHF 55
Nike Premium
Nike Premium Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Premium
Cross-Body Bag (4L)
CHF 37
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
CHF 57
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
CHF 17
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
CHF 110
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 75
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 52
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 57
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
CHF 64.95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
CHF 45
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
CHF 57
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
CHF 64.95
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
CHF 70
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
CHF 105
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Windrunner
Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
CHF 145
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 40
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 35
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
CHF 135
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Mini Backpack (6L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Mini Backpack (6L)
CHF 37
Nike Commute
Nike Commute Sling Bag (8L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Commute
Sling Bag (8L)
CHF 57
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Ankle Socks
CHF 17
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift' Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Everyday Plus 'Rift'
Lightweight Split-Toe Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
CHF 110
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 75
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 52
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
CHF 57
Nike Indy High-Support
Nike Indy High-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Indy High-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
CHF 64.95
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Women's Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 125
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
CHF 45
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
CHF 57
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
CHF 64.95
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
CHF 70
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
CHF 105
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Windrunner
Women's Oversized Denim Jacket
CHF 145
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 40
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 35
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
CHF 135
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 105
Nike Heritage
Nike Heritage Mini Backpack (6L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Heritage
Mini Backpack (6L)
CHF 37