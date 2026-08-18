  1. Nike Black Friday
    2. /
  2. Clothing

Nike Black Friday Clothing Deals 2026

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
11% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
29% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
29% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
29% off
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
29% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
30% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
Recycled Materials
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Dri-FIT Loose Short-Sleeve Golf Polo
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
16% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Tennis Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Tennis Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
29% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Knit Training Shorts
28% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
28% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
28% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank Top
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Training Tank Top
28% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
29% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
29% off
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 2-in-1 12.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
29% off
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
28% off
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Shirt
29% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Total 90
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Football Top
28% off

Nike Black Friday clothing deals 2026: upgrade your sportswear

Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2026 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

Nike tech for your biggest challenges

When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

Warm up in cool weather

When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

Sportswear that moves with you

Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.