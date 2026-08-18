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Women's Nike Black Friday Clothing Sale 2026

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
11% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
29% off
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
29% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
16% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Tank Top
28% off
ACG Smith Summit
ACG Smith Summit Women's Zip-Off Trousers
Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Women's Zip-Off Trousers
30% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
28% off
NikeCourt
NikeCourt Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts with Pockets
28% off
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Golf Polo Dress
29% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
29% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
28% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Leggings (Plus Size)
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's Cropped T-Shirt
11% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
29% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
26% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Workwear Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Workwear Jacket
29% off
Nike Wool Classics
Nike Wool Classics Fleece Shorts
Nike Wool Classics
Fleece Shorts
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Full-zip Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Full-zip Top
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Realtree Open-Hem Trousers
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Realtree Open-Hem Trousers
29% off

Women's Nike Black Friday clothing 2026: smash your goals

Get your favourites for less in the Nike Black Friday women's clothing sale. Whether you're tackling a long run or stepping onto the tennis court, we've got you covered with deals on our high-performance apparel. Discover everything from supportive sports bras to leggings that flex with you.

Stay cool for longer

When your workout heats up, you can keep your cool in fabrics that offer superior ventilation. Look out for trousers and tops that come with mesh panels for maximum airflow. For more intense sessions, opt for styles made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay dry and fresh. And when the temperature drops, keep moving in clothing made with Nike Therma-FIT fabric. It's designed to retain body heat, so your muscles stay warm and cosy. Heading outdoors? Don't let the rain interrupt your training. Our weatherproof running jackets and windbreakers, made with Nike Storm-FIT fabric, keep the water out and lock warmth in.

Find your comfort zone

In our women's clothing Nike Black Friday sale, it's easy to find your perfect fit. Look for curved joggers that taper at the bottom for a clean look that shows off your trainers. Or if you prefer a roomy fit, opt for styles with pleats at the front that add volume. Need something that's squat-proof and gym-friendly? Choose leggings with an extra-wide waistband that helps them stay put, even during the toughest workouts. And when it's time to layer up, our reversible jackets, gilets and long-sleeved crop tops are ideal for mixing and matching.

Stretch your limits

Get Nike Black Friday women's clothing deals on your favourite yoga pieces. Made with breathable and lightweight materials, our stretchy gear is designed to move with you—so nothing holds you back on the mat. Discover super-soft leggings, biker shorts and sports bras that feel like a second skin. And for high-performance flexibility that lasts wash after wash, look out for clothes crafted with InfinaSmooth technology.

Details that make a difference

At Nike, we know details matter when it comes to great performance. That's why we design our leggings and shorts with handy pockets—ideal for stashing your valuables when you're on the move. When it comes to supportive gym bras, you'll find a range of options in the women's Nike Black Friday clothing sale. Choose padded or non-padded styles, depending on the coverage you need. From light support for easy stretching to high-impact bras for running, there's a range of support levels to suit every athlete and every discipline. You can also find maternity bras that are designed to flex with your changing shape and give you the support you need.