Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Black Friday Men's Clothing 2022

      Gender 
      (1)
      Men
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan 23 Engineered
      Men's Fleece Trousers
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Long-Sleeve Jacket
      CHF 184.95
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Run Division
      Men's 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      CHF 115
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      CHF 40
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike Stride
      Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Stride
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      CHF 57
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO' Men's Training T-Shirt
      Nike Dri-FIT 'HWPO'
      Men's Training T-Shirt
      CHF 37
      Nike Unscripted
      Nike Unscripted Men's Golf Jacket
      Nike Unscripted
      Men's Golf Jacket
      CHF 120
      Nike
      Nike Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-zip Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike
      Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-zip Running Top
      CHF 80
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Miler
      Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
      CHF 37
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C. Men's Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron x Liverpool F.C.
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Stadium Football Shirt
      CHF 110
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's 23cm (approx.) Woven Training Shorts
      CHF 39.95
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      CHF 120
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      CHF 145
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Joggers
      CHF 60
      Nike SB
      Nike SB Skate T-Shirt
      Nike SB
      Skate T-Shirt
      CHF 27
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Trail T-Shirt
      Stephen Curry 2023 All-Star Edition
      Stephen Curry 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Stephen Curry 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      CHF 130
      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54 Men's Shorts
      Jordan Dri-FIT Quai 54
      Men's Shorts
      Liverpool F.C.
      Liverpool F.C. Men's Full-Zip Tracksuit Football Jacket
      Liverpool F.C.
      Men's Full-Zip Tracksuit Football Jacket
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA Men's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT DNA
      Men's Basketball Shorts
      CHF 55
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Woven Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Woven Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift Men's Racing Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV AeroSwift
      Men's Racing Trousers
      CHF 130
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Men's Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Men's Trousers

      Nike Black Friday men's clothing: faster, stronger, cooler

      Upgrade your look with our Nike Black Friday men's clothing deals. From hoodies and tees to joggers and accessories, our Nike Black Friday sale runs top-to-toe. Find seasonal essentials like sleek, rain-beating coats and cool-yet-cosy down jackets.

      Our Nike Black Friday sale on men's clothes includes breathable running tights to power your stride. Plus, you can find pro-quality football gear with authentic design details. Coordinate with matching hoodies and joggers when the chill kicks in. Or, prep for the colder weather with our thermal base layers, high-tech outerwear and lightweight layering pieces.

      Like to get ahead? Now's the perfect time to pick up gifts that the men in your life will love. We're talking fast-drying, sweat-wicking gym gear in a range of colours and high-performance outdoor sportswear for your champ. Our recommendation? Innovative workout tops that go with anything.