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Nike Black Friday Hoodies 2026

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
29% off
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Training Hoodie
28% off
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Men's Hoodie
29% off
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
29% off
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Nike Football Oversized Crew-Neck
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Nike Football Oversized Crew-Neck
28% off
Nike Therma-FIT One
Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Therma-FIT One
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
29% off
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Nike Multi Stain Repel Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Stain Repel
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Hoodie
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Festival Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Festival Hoodie
29% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Full-Zip Performance Hoodie
29% off
NikeCourt Collection
NikeCourt Collection Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
NikeCourt Collection
Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Tank Top
28% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
29% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Hoodie
29% off
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Nike Primary NanoKnit Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary NanoKnit
Men's Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Performance Hoodie
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
29% off
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
29% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Crew
29% off
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
29% off

Nike Black Friday hoodies and sweatshirts: offers on must-have kit 2026

Stay warm this season with our Nike Black Friday hoodies. Whether you're smashing a mid-winter training session or wrapping up after a high-impact workout, our layers add vital insulation for peak performance. Warm muscles not only recover faster post-workout, but are also less likely to get injured during your session—so a cosy training top is essential for keeping you at the top of your game. Zip-up styles with drawstring hoods let you adjust the ventilation as your body warms up. Looking for a cosy top to protect your muscles while you cool down? Our pull-on sweatshirts have you covered. Dropped shoulders and relaxed fits give you a laid-back vibe, while slim-fit training tops help you to stay aerodynamic as you fly across the pitch.


Smart fabrics that make a difference


Whether it's a cold-weather training session or a rainy trail run—sometimes you need to wrap up to smash your goals. Structured double-knit materials give maximum warmth without adding bulk, and cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe. In the chilliest conditions, pick a jumper with our Therma-FIT technology. It works to trap your natural body heat between the fibres so you get effective insulation with a lightweight layer.


Made to go the distance


You'll find your favourite layering piece in our Nike Black Friday hoodies sale. Flat seams and super soft fabrics ensure our layers are kind to skin, even during extended wear—so you can reach for it time and again. Plus, our durable materials stand the test of time and are easy to wash, meaning it's easy to keep your pick looking fresh.


Stretchy materials for freedom


We make Nike Black Friday sweatshirts with plenty of flex, so they move with you in all directions. Elastic in the cuffs and hems mean they snap into place for a snug feel that keeps draughts out. Options with fleece-lined pockets are ideal for keeping hands cosy in chilly weather. Meanwhile, pockets with zip fastenings help you keep valuables close at hand.


Iconic style


You deserve sportswear that looks as good as it feels—and with deals on Nike Black Friday hoodies, now is the time to upgrade. Rep your footie team in authentic branded club gear, or show off your allegiance with the iconic Nike Swoosh. For a subtle look, we've got styles with tonal branding designed to complement every wardrobe. Like bold colour? No problem. You'll find bright hues and bold graphics guaranteed to turn heads on the gym floor. Look out for hoodies with matching tracksuit bottoms to bring a coordinated look to your day.