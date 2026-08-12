Basketball shorts: bringing pro technology to the team
Our basketball shorts are designed to help you raise your game. Think flexible fabrics that move with you and breathable weaves that keep you cool. Plus, with a wide range of colours and fits, you'll find the perfect option for you. Explore bright colours to make a statement or neutral tones that go with anything. You'll also spot team-branded options that let you rep your heroes in style. Our long basketball shorts give extra coverage and a casual look, while shorter basketball shorts are ideal for a barely-there feel. Each pair features our iconic Nike Swoosh, too—an unmistakable badge of quality.
What makes Nike basketball-style shorts stand out on the court? For starters, smart fabrics ensure you can play your best. Lightweight and stretchy construction lets you move with total freedom, so there's nothing holding you back. Notches at the hems and elasticated waists accentuate the easy feel. Meanwhile, our innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it over the material's surface so it can dry quickly. Mesh panels and air vents allow for maximum ventilation, keeping you cool and dry. Look out for styles with pockets on the sides, which are ideal for keeping your essentials secure.
Caring for our planet is our most important goal. That's why, wherever possible, we make our clothing and footwear from sustainable materials. Look out for apparel made from at least 50% recycled content, such as recycled polyester and nylon spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. We haven't reached our goals yet, but we're on our way. To join us, choose basketball shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag.