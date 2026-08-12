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Basketball Clothing

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Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 99.95
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 64.95
Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Swingman
Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Swingman Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Swingman
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Shorts
CHF 80
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Just In
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 70
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
CHF 40
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 64.95
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
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Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
CHF 52
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh Basketball Jersey
CHF 52
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
CHF 40
Miami Heat Association Edition
Miami Heat Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
CHF 115
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
CHF 40
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket
CHF 155
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Milwaukee Bucks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT 35.6cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT 35.6cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
CHF 80
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
CHF 45
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
CHF 50
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
CHF 57
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
CHF 70
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
CHF 105
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
CHF 99.95
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
CHF 85
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
CHF 70
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
CHF 40
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Just In
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 80
USA Practice
USA Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
USA Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
CHF 40
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Just In
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
CHF 64.95
France Limited Home
France Limited Home Men's Jordan Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
France Limited Home
Men's Jordan Basketball Jersey
CHF 125
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
CHF 99.95
France Training
France Training Men's Jordan Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
France Training
Men's Jordan Basketball T-Shirt
CHF 40
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
CHF 110
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
CHF 45
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
CHF 50
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
CHF 57
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
CHF 70
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
CHF 105
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
CHF 99.95
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
CHF 85
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
CHF 70
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Boston Celtics
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
CHF 40
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Just In
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 80
USA Practice
USA Practice Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
USA Practice
Men's Nike Basketball T-Shirt
CHF 40
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Just In
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
CHF 64.95
France Limited Home
France Limited Home Men's Jordan Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
France Limited Home
Men's Jordan Basketball Jersey
CHF 125
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Phoenix Suns Icon Edition
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
CHF 99.95
France Training
France Training Men's Jordan Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
France Training
Men's Jordan Basketball T-Shirt
CHF 40
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
CHF 110
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Related Stories

Basketball clothing: put your game face on

Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.