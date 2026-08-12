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Women's Basketball Shorts

(17)
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 64.95
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
CHF 40
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
CHF 57
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
CHF 45
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
CHF 75
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
CHF 52
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Mesh Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's Mesh Shorts
CHF 45
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Diamond Shorts
CHF 60
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 64.95
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
CHF 40
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
CHF 57
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
CHF 80
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
28% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Diamond Shorts
29% off
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
\Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
28% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
28% off