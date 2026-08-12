BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL

Basketball

(397)
Sabrina 3
Sabrina 3 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 155
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Precision 8 Low
Nike Precision 8 Low Men's Basketball Shoes
Nike Precision 8 Low
Men's Basketball Shoes
CHF 85
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
CHF 105
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
CHF 150
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
CHF 94.95
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
CHF 94.95
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Swingman
Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Swingman Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Statement Edition Swingman
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Shorts
CHF 80
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Pro Elite 2.0
Nike Pro Elite 2.0 Sleeve
Nike Pro Elite 2.0
Sleeve
CHF 17
Miami Heat Association Edition
Miami Heat Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Miami Heat Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Motor King'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Basketball Shorts
CHF 80
KD18 'International Blue'
KD18 'International Blue' Basketball Shoes
KD18 'International Blue'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
CHF 99.95
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
CHF 105
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Sold Out
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
CHF 105
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 64.95
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII ''LeBronto
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
+2
Just In
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
CHF 115
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
CHF 64.95
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 99.95
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 17
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Boston Celtics Club
Boston Celtics Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Team 31 Club
Team 31 Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Team 31 Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Milwaukee Bucks Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
Milwaukee Bucks Club
Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie
CHF 85
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Crew
CHF 85
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
CHF 70
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
CHF 57
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Sabrina 3 "Gamer" Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
CHF 70
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
CHF 40
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 150
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket
CHF 155
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Book 2 'Spiridon' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
CHF 45
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Shoes
29% off
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'One 'Lem and Lime' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 40
Air Jordan 40 Basketball Shoes
Air Jordan 40
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Memphis Grizzlies Statement Edition
Memphis Grizzlies Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Memphis Grizzlies Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Nike Street Flare
Nike Street Flare Basketball Shoes
Nike Street Flare
Basketball Shoes
29% off
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Diamond Shorts
29% off
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
CHF 40
LeBron 'Old Glory'
LeBron 'Old Glory' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Old Glory'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
29% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
29% off
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Book 2 'Spiridon' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
CHF 120
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
CHF 80
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2022/23 Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
CHF 45
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII Elite 'Hurt Feelings'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Younger Kids' Shoes
29% off
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'One 'Lem and Lime' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 40
Air Jordan 40 Basketball Shoes
Air Jordan 40
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Memphis Grizzlies Statement Edition
Memphis Grizzlies Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Memphis Grizzlies Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off
Nike Street Flare
Nike Street Flare Basketball Shoes
Nike Street Flare
Basketball Shoes
29% off
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Diamond Shorts
29% off
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
CHF 40
LeBron 'Old Glory'
LeBron 'Old Glory' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Old Glory'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
29% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan '85 NBA Statement T-Shirt
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Performance Sleeveless Top
29% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
29% off
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
29% off