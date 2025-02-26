9 cardio exercises that aren't running
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Break a sweat with these heart-pumping workouts.
Cardiovascular exercise, otherwise known as cardio, is any exercise that gets your heart rate up. There's a wide range of cardio exercises, from walking with your dog to triathlon training. And while running is one of the most popular types of cardio, it's not for everyone.
Running is a high-impact exercise. Since both feet come off the ground at once, the impact of your feet hitting the ground is greater than, say, walking. High-impact physical activity isn't bad but some people may benefit from lower-impact movements—or a mix of high- and low-impact exercises.
"Running is a great cardio workout but it's not the only way to challenge your cardiovascular system", says Aine Thomas, NASM-CPT at The Edge Fitness Clubs. "High-intensity, low-impact and full-body movements can elevate your heart rate, improve endurance and build strength, all without you having to hit the pavement".
Cardio exercises that aren't running
Incorporate more of these workouts into your training routine to challenge different muscle groups and enjoy moving your body—all while getting your heart rate up.
1. Skipping
Skipping isn't just for warming up—it can be a major part of your workout. "Skipping is a powerhouse cardio workout that improves coordination, agility and endurance while torching calories", Thomas says. "Just 10 minutes can match the cardio benefits of a 30-minute run".
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2. Rowing
Whether you're on a boat or a rowing machine at the gym, the benefits of this full-body workout are endless. "Rowing is a low-impact cardio option that engages your legs, core and upper body while building both strength and endurance", Thomas says. "It's an efficient way to elevate your heart rate without putting stress on your joints".
3. Cycling
There's a reason many runners pick cycling as their go-to cross-training exercise. "Whether on a stationary bike or out on the road, cycling offers a high-intensity, joint-friendly cardio workout that strengthens your lower body and improves cardiovascular health", Thomas says.
4. Battle ropes
Not only can battle ropes boost your endurance and stamina but they also double as a strengthening exercise—especially for your arms and core. "Battle ropes provide an intense cardio workout that also builds upper-body strength", Thomas says. "They engage multiple muscle groups at once, keeping your heart rate high while improving endurance and grip strength".
5. Stair climbing
If you've ever felt winded after climbing several sets of stairs, that could be a sign your body needs to do more of them so you can begin climbing with ease. Stair-climbing machines at the gym can make any cardio workout more intense. "Climbing stairs challenges your legs and glutes while keeping your heart rate elevated, making it an excellent way to build lower-body power and cardiovascular endurance in a short amount of time", Thomas says.
6. Kickboxing
Kickboxing can help you release some pent-up tension, plus it's an incredible cardio and strength workout. "Kickboxing combines explosive movements, strength and agility for a high-energy workout that burns calories and improves both aerobic and anaerobic fitness", Thomas says.
7. Swimming
Many people of all ages and abilities appreciate swimming because it doesn't put nearly as much stress on the joints as running or skipping, for example. However, that's not to say it can't be a challenging workout. "Swimming is a total-body, low-impact workout that builds muscular endurance while giving your heart and lungs a serious challenge", Thomas says. "The resistance of the water increases the intensity of the workout without adding any strain to your joints".
8. Incline walking
Incline walking is a great, low-impact alternative to running. Similar to going for a jog, it can be done on a treadmill or outdoors. If you're at the gym, gradually increase the incline on a treadmill. If you have steep hills in a park nearby or in your local area, you can get a great cardio workout in that way, too. Recent research shows that incline walking can be a great exercise for those trying to rehab their knees, as it can help strengthen surrounding muscle groups, including the quadriceps and hamstrings, and improve range of motion in your knees.
9. HIIT
Doing a HIIT workout challenges your cardiovascular system with dynamic, fast movements. You can make up your own HIIT workout by including sprints on the rowing machines with Burpees, Mountain Climbers and skipping, for example.
Start with rowing. Set a timer for 30 seconds and row as fast as you can until the time runs out. Take a 15- to 20-second break, set the timer for 30 seconds again and do Burpees. Cycle through all of the above exercises like this and take a one-minute break between sets.
Words by Cheyenne Buckingham