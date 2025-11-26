Leo Hipp, a performance physiologist at Human Powered Health in Boston, Massachusetts, says the best way to build cardiovascular endurance is to establish a consistent cardio routine—and one that challenges you.

Of course, not everyone begins at the same fitness level, meaning it's not smart to go overboard with aerobic workouts from the get-go if your body isn't used to it. "If you're new to working out, it may be best to start small with just 10 to 15 minutes of physical activity for your first week", says Kevin Salinas, NASM-CPT and master instructor at CycleBar.

Salinas recommends jogging or walking as great activities to start with. "From there, you can gradually increase the intensity by increasing your duration", he says.

Pro tip: make a treadmill walking workout more challenging by increasing the incline or walking with dumbbells.

For those who are more advanced, "Performing cardiovascular exercise three to five days a week, for a minimum of 150 minutes a week, is a great start", Hipp says. "In order to make sure you are effectively utilising oxygen, which has the added benefit of stimulating fat metabolism for energy, you should only be working at 65 to 75 percent of your maximum heart rate". This is also known as zone two training.

"Engaging in brisk walking, running, cycling, swimming and group exercise classes are excellent ways to improve your aerobic endurance", Fox explains. As you get acclimatised to these and other cardio workouts, that's when you can make them more challenging. "The key is to perform these activities at a moderate to vigorous intensity for extended periods of time, gradually increasing the frequency, intensity, time or type over time to challenge your cardiovascular system", she says.

The most important thing to remember as you chase after this endurance goal? Choose the aerobic exercises that you enjoy doing the most. "By engaging in exercises you love, you're more likely to stick with them long term, reaping the numerous health benefits they offer", Fox says.

It's also always a good idea to check in with your healthcare provider before starting any new exercise routine, especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions.