The push-up is a highly efficient and effective exercise often incorporated into strength workouts, bootcamps and high-intensity circuit training—and for good reason.

Push-ups can strengthen so many areas of your body, says Aine Thomas, NASM-CPT and nutrition-certified trainer with The Edge Fitness Clubs. "They work your chest, shoulders, triceps, core and even your glutes, making them an efficient way to build strength and stability".

While push-ups are a great exercise, they're not something you should do every day, Thomas explains. "Daily push-ups might lead to overuse injuries if you're not recovering properly", she says. "Instead, aim for three to four times a week, as that allows time for your muscles to recover and grow".

Steve Stonehouse, NASM-CPT, USATF-certified run coach and director of training and experience for Body Fit Training, concurs: "Push-ups are not something I would recommend doing every day, and it's not because there's a problem with them—I just think the body needs a little bit of time to recover from certain stimulus".

Before diving into the many benefits of doing push-ups, it's important to lock down proper form first.