5 Benefits of Using a Rowing Machine, According to Experts

Whether you want a full-body workout or need active recovery, you can go as hard or as light as you'd like when using a rowing machine.

Research has found that with proper form, rowing works more than 80 percent of the body, making it a solid choice for a full-body workout, combining cardio (it gets your heart pumping), endurance (it increases stamina) and strength training (it activates and engages multiple muscle groups). As is the case with any form of exercise, it's often good practice to switch up your workouts throughout the week to avoid muscle imbalances. For rowers, multiple studies have suggested supplementing with high-resistance strength training on alternate days not only helps prevent injury, but also activates different muscle groups.

There are a variety of ways to optimise your workouts on the rower, depending on your goals. If you're looking to focus on power, you'll want to pay attention to your legs. According to Neil Bergenroth, a national champion rower, rowing coach and director of Grow Tulsa (a programme of the Tulsa Youth Rowing Association), this happens during what is known as the "drive phase" of a rowing stroke, or the point where you are pushing the machine away from yourself using your feet and legs.

"Done correctly, a person can lift a few pounds of weight off the seat of the machine and suspend their bodyweight off the handle", Bergenroth explains. "The better this 'skeletal hang' is, the more the athlete can produce force on the foot stretcher and handle. If an athlete can learn this, the analogy is that it's like going from a four-cylinder engine to a V8"!

Alternatively, if you're doing an endurance-based workout, Diver suggests pushing with less force in the legs in order to allow your body to recover. To maintain the workout as an aerobic exercise, Bergenroth says that if you can hold a conversation while rowing, you're probably in the right zone.

"As long as [your] heart rate is kept in the lower zones, around 30–60 percent of max heart rate—or a little higher if you are a highly trained athlete then a rowing workout could act as a recovery training session", he says.