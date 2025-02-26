While it may seem trivial to obsess over which workout to do first, running or weight training, it actually matters when it comes to achieving your fitness goals, experts say.

"The order of your workouts directly impacts your performance and the effectiveness of your training", says Jay Silva, CSCS, RRCA-certified running instructor with TeachMe.To. "Prioritising one activity over the other allows you to dedicate maximum energy to what aligns most closely with your primary goal".

If you're fatigued after completing your first activity, you won't have as much energy to dedicate to that second workout. That's OK but the order of events could hinder your success in either activity. That's why it's critical to identify what your top performance goals are first, then choose which activity you begin with.