Women's Summer Shoes & Trainers

(30)
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
$42

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Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
$38
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180

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Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
$165
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
$150

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Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$150
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
$210

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Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
$75

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Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
$85

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Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Women's Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Women's Trail-Running Shoes
$190
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Women's Slides
Bestseller
Nike Calm 2.0
Women's Slides
$65

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Nike Dunk Low Suede
Nike Dunk Low Suede Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low Suede
Women's Shoes
$150
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
$165
Nike Shox R4
Nike Shox R4 Women's Shoes
Nike Shox R4
Women's Shoes
20% off
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
14% off
Jordan Willow
Jordan Willow Women's Sandals
Jordan Willow
Women's Sandals
14% off
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th Women's Shoes
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Women's Shoes
25% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Women's Shoes
15% off
Nike Dunk Low LX
Nike Dunk Low LX Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LX
Women's Shoes
14% off
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
24% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
14% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
14% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
24% off
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
$210
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
25% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
14% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
14% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
24% off
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
$210
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
25% off

Women's summer footwear: unlock your prowess

Our women's summer shoes give you the support you need to tackle warm-weather training with confidence. Look out for low-profile pairs that allow maximum range of movement through your ankle. Or go for styles with supportive collars for extra stability. Underfoot, you'll find engineered tread patterns designed to meet the unique needs of your sport. Combine all of this with lightweight uppers made from breathable materials, and you're ready to fly.


Cushioned support for your feet


Our women's summer trainers are made with shock-absorbing cushioning to protect your joints and muscles as you test your limits. We use responsive, lightweight foam that soaks up the impact of each movement. This helps prevent stress and injuries and reduces fatigue. For extra spring in your step, choose footwear featuring our acclaimed Air units. These compress with the energy of your stride or landing, then return that force to create a propulsive feeling that powers you onwards.


Stay cool with breathable uppers


Testing your skills in warm weather means building up heat. That's why we design our women's summer footwear with breathability in mind. Look out for mesh uppers that allow good air circulation, keeping your feet comfortable for longer. You'll also find strategically placed air holes in high-heat areas. These deliver extra airflow where you need it most. Plus, our engineered materials promote a natural range of movement throughout your foot.


Power your running performance


From weekend park runs to demanding distance events, our Nike women's summer trainers for runners are built to support you through every stride and mile. If you'll be working on hard surfaces, consider pairs with rubber outsoles. Their ultra-durable material means they can take a pounding. Meanwhile, lightly textured tread patterns provide the right amount of grip for stability and confidence. Getting ready to tackle open country? Choose specialist trail shoes with directional lugs. They deliver exceptional traction over wet or uneven terrain.


Explore the outdoors


A pair of trekking shoes is a must for off-grid adventures. Our women's summer shoes for trekking have supportive padded collars for good joint stability. They fit snugly around your ankle to shut out dirt and debris. You'll also find pairs with extra width through the forefoot, arch and toe box. This creates a wide, stable base so stay confident when the going gets tough. As you clock up the miles, our ultra-thick cushioning provides maximum support to help reduce fatigue.


Our mission


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. To play your part, look for Nike women's summer shoes with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.