Summer Shoes & Trainers

(99)
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
$120
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Men's Shoes
Jordan Trunner O/S
Men's Shoes
40% off
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Men‘s shoes
Jordan Trunner O/S
Men‘s shoes
40% off
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Women's Shoes
25% off
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Jordan MVP 92
Jordan MVP 92 Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan MVP 92
Younger Kids' Shoes
15% off
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
30% off
Nike Shox R4
Nike Shox R4 Women's Shoes
Nike Shox R4
Women's Shoes
20% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Younger Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Younger Kids' Sandals
18% off
Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
14% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Shoes
Nike Total 90
Men's Shoes
40% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Shoes
24% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
14% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Younger Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Younger Kids' Sandals
14% off
Jordan Willow
Jordan Willow Women's Sandals
Jordan Willow
Women's Sandals
14% off
Total90 Premium
Total90 Premium Men's shoes
Total90 Premium
Men's shoes
20% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's shoes
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's shoes
20% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Sandals
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Sandals
19% off
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
24% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Women's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Women's Slides
20% off
Jordan OTDR
Jordan OTDR Younger Kids' Sandals
Jordan OTDR
Younger Kids' Sandals
19% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
15% off
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th Women's Shoes
Air Force 1 '07 WNBA 30th
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Men's shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Men's shoes
20% off
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble SE
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble SE Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble SE
Men's Shoes
14% off
Nike Sunray Protect 4
Nike Sunray Protect 4 Younger Kids' Sandals
Nike Sunray Protect 4
Younger Kids' Sandals
29% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Men's Road Running Shoes
14% off
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Men's Shoes
Jordan Trunner O/S
Men's Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Air Jordan Skyline Low Men's shoes
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Men's shoes
24% off
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
14% off
Nike Gato LV8
Nike Gato LV8 Men‘s shoes
Nike Gato LV8
Men‘s shoes
15% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low LX
Nike Dunk Low LX Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LX
Women's Shoes
14% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE
Men‘s shoes
15% off
Nike Structure Plus
Nike Structure Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Structure Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
24% off
Nike Ava X Mesh
Nike Ava X Mesh Men's shoes
Nike Ava X Mesh
Men's shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
20% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
20% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
20% off
Nike Structure 26
Nike Structure 26 Men's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Structure 26
Men's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim' Men‘s shoes
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 'Denim'
Men‘s shoes
15% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan Hydrip
Baby/Toddler Shoes
15% off
Nike Vaporfly 4
Nike Vaporfly 4 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Vaporfly 4
Men's Road Racing Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Nike Gato LV8
Nike Gato LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Gato LV8
Men's Shoes
20% off
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
25% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
24% off
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Men's Shoes
20% off
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Women's Shoes
15% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
14% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
35% off
Nike Gato LV8
Nike Gato LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Gato LV8
Men's Shoes
15% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Men‘s shoes
20% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
24% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
14% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men‘s shoes
14% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
$145
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
$38
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
$170
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180

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Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
$165
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
$36

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Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
$210
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoe
$170
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
$42

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Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
$150
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
$150

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Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
25% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
24% off
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Griffey Max 1
Men's Shoes
20% off
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Retro Premium
Women's Shoes
15% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
14% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
35% off
Nike Gato LV8
Nike Gato LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Gato LV8
Men's Shoes
15% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram® Men‘s shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram®
Men‘s shoes
20% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
24% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
14% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men‘s shoes
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men‘s shoes
14% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Shoes
$145
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
$38
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Men's Shoes
$170
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
$180

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Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0 Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 2.0
Shoes
$165
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby & Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby & Toddler Slides
$36

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Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
$210
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoe
$170
Nike Victori One
Nike Victori One Women's Slides
Nike Victori One
Women's Slides
$42

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Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
$150
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
$150

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Summer sneakers and footwear: follow your dreams

Power through your warm-weather workout in a pair of summer shoes from our latest footwear range. If the Great Outdoors is calling, we have hiking shoes and trainers to support you every step of the way. Look out for engineered lugs that provide multidirectional grip. Plus, you'll find snugly fitted uppers that keep dirt and debris out. If you'll be training on hard surfaces, go for durable rubber outsoles that are built to take a pounding.


Keep cool with breathable uppers


Staying focused is key to a strong sporting performance. So our range of sports shoes for summer includes styles made with lightweight mesh that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, the woven fabric promotes good airflow. This helps your body shed excess heat fast, so your feet stay fresh for longer. If you're heading out onto the football pitch, we have snugly fitted sock-style boots that help you feel closer to the ball. You'll also find pairs with engineered textures in targeted strike zones. These give you extra control and accuracy for high-speed dribbles and deadly strikes.


All-day comfort


From long-distance runs to outdoor circuit sessions, summer training can be tough on your body. For a propulsive feel underfoot, choose designs with our Air units built in. They absorb the force of your movement, then spring back into shape. This creates an energising effect to power you forward. Plus, we build our summer trainers with supportive cushioning through the midsole. It soaks up the energy of each push-off and landing. This helps cut down on fatigue and lowers the risk of injury.


Easy-on designs for busy days


Whether you're heading to the pool or switching from the pitch to the changing room, our summer shoes are a practical choice. Look out for sliders made with water-friendly materials that are easy to clean. You'll find contoured pieces that provide comfortable cushioning and support for your foot. Meanwhile, grippy outsoles help you stay stable on tiled, wet or slippery surfaces. For a little more coverage, you can choose closed-toe mule styles.


Help young athletes fly high


Future sporting superstars can chase down their dreams in a pair of summer sneakers from our junior range. We create them with the same top-spec materials that we use for our adult footwear. Think outsoles with thoughtfully designed tread patterns to match the needs of their sport. Lightweight mesh uppers that flex with their foot for natural movement. And plush underfoot cushioning to protect growing bodies as they hone their skills.


Nike's Move to Zero


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. As part of this, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste since 2008. To join us, choose Nike summer shoes from our Sustainable Materials range. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.