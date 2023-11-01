Women's high-waisted leggings – confidence with every stride
For running, yoga and intense workouts, Nike high-waisted leggings offer unstoppable comfort and reassuring coverage. High-rise waistbands stay in place and gently hug your body to provide support where you need it. Our high-waisted leggings with non-sheer fabric have passed the squat test – giving you the confidence to move and stretch with no distractions.
Leggings with Dri-FIT Technology help you stay cool and comfortable, so you can concentrate on reaching your goals. The fabric wicks sweat away from your skin so it can evaporate quickly, leaving you dry and ready to push harder. Plus, with your full range of movement unrestricted, you can focus on perfecting your form. And because they're soft and ultra stretchy, Nike high-waist leggings let you bend, squat and leap freely.
High-waisted sports leggings with pockets help you easily store your stuff when you're on the move. Internal pockets let you stash keys, while larger zipped back pockets keep phones secure. With your hands free, you can take on every challenge your training throws at you.
What are high-waisted leggings for women?
Women's high-waisted leggings are crafted with a waistband that covers the navel, providing extra coverage and support around the middle of the torso. High-waisted styles help to accentuate your silhouette by hugging the body, while compression fabrics support your muscles. You can find a range of high-waisted styles in our leggings collection. Made with lightweight and flexible materials, they won't hold you back.