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Women's High-Waisted Leggings

(36)
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$100
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
$125
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$65
Nike One Seamless Front
Nike One Seamless Front Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One Seamless Front
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
$75
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$75
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$80
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$75
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$68
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$150
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$55
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
40% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
$110
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$130
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$80
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$48
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
$120
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
$150
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
Coming Soon
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$140
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
Bestseller
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 73.5cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
$125
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
40% off

Women's high-waisted leggings – confidence with every stride

For running, yoga and intense workouts, Nike high-waisted leggings offer unstoppable comfort and reassuring coverage. High-rise waistbands stay in place and gently hug your body to provide support where you need it. Our high-waisted leggings with non-sheer fabric have passed the squat test – giving you the confidence to move and stretch with no distractions.

Leggings with Dri-FIT Technology help you stay cool and comfortable, so you can concentrate on reaching your goals. The fabric wicks sweat away from your skin so it can evaporate quickly, leaving you dry and ready to push harder. Plus, with your full range of movement unrestricted, you can focus on perfecting your form. And because they're soft and ultra stretchy, Nike high-waist leggings let you bend, squat and leap freely.

High-waisted sports leggings with pockets help you easily store your stuff when you're on the move. Internal pockets let you stash keys, while larger zipped back pockets keep phones secure. With your hands free, you can take on every challenge your training throws at you.

What are high-waisted leggings for women?

Women's high-waisted leggings are crafted with a waistband that covers the navel, providing extra coverage and support around the middle of the torso. High-waisted styles help to accentuate your silhouette by hugging the body, while compression fabrics support your muscles. You can find a range of high-waisted styles in our leggings collection. Made with lightweight and flexible materials, they won't hold you back.