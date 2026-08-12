Winter and warm leggings: cold-weather workouts
Whether you're a runner, gym-goer or team sports player, your training doesn't stop for bad weather. That's why we make our Nike winter leggings from insulating fabrics that lock in warmth. It means you can stay on top of your exercise routine throughout the colder months. Expect lightweight but durable weaves that give you the protection you need without weighing you down. Plus, body-hugging silhouettes that create a sculpted finish. The result? Leggings and tights that are perfect for layering and look as good as they feel.
Warmth for tough conditions
When the temperature drops, our Nike thermal leggings give you the protection you need to train safely. Therma-FIT materials lock in body heat to keep muscles and joints warm. Once you get moving, temperature-regulating technology in the fabric responds to keep you comfortable. Meanwhile, squat-proof weaves deliver the coverage you need to stretch, lunge or sprint with confidence. Add our comfortable, seamless construction to the mix, and you're all set to power through the most demanding workouts.
Achieve your dreams
Cycling to work? Heading to an outdoor PT session? Tackling your marathon training on a frosty morning? Wherever your workout takes you, our warm leggings will keep you snug and protected. Look out for high-rise waistbands in no-roll contoured designs that stay in place as you move. And as you start to work up a sweat, pairs with mesh panels in high-heat areas deliver extra ventilation.
Play at your peak
Show up, whatever the weather sends your way, in pro-quality winter leggings built for athletes. We use sleek silhouettes and flexible fabrics that feel like a second skin. That makes these pieces easy to layer under your joggers or shorts. And with plenty of styles to choose from, you'll find the perfect option for you. Think classic monochrome colourways that go with everything to punchy shades that make a statement. You'll also find plenty of stretch in the material, so you can sprint, turn and tackle with total freedom. Layering up for a training session? Opt for leggings with practical zip pockets to keep essentials like your phone or keys with you.
Keep your cool
Because pushing yourself to your limits means working up a sweat, our winter leggings range includes pairs made with our acclaimed Dri-FIT technology. This moisture-wicking fabric draws sweat away from your body, dispersing it across the garment's surface so it can evaporate quickly. Meanwhile, breathable weaves ensure air can circulate freely around your body. This helps you shed excess heat easily, so you can stay fresh, dry and focused.
A more sustainable future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. Ready to join us? Choose Nike winter leggings with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.