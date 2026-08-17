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Basketball NBA Tops & T-Shirts

(81)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Available in SNKRS
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
$64
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Available in SNKRS
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
$64
JA
JA Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Basketball Top
Bestseller
JA
Men's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Basketball Top
$115
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
$115
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$64
Kobe Nike Standard Issue
Kobe Nike Standard Issue Men's Nike Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Kobe Nike Standard Issue
Men's Nike Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$125
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$64
Kobe Nike Standard Issue
Kobe Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Kobe Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$125
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
$160
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
$65
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
$65
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
$55
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
$110
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$64
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
40% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
$115
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
15% off
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$110
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
29% off
Houston Rockets Icon Edition
Houston Rockets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Houston Rockets Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Memphis Grizzlies Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings' Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
40% off
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
29% off
LeBron 'For The Record'
LeBron 'For The Record' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'For The Record'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
39% off
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron 'Shoe Bag' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
39% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
20% off
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
20% off
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron 'Shoe Bag' Men's Nike Therma-FIT Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
Men's Nike Therma-FIT Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
20% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

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Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

See Price in Bag

Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$48
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Aero-FIT Sleeveless Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
Sabrina
Nike Aero-FIT Sleeveless Basketball Top
$80
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$60
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$100
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
$55
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
$55
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA T-shirt
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA T-shirt
$55
Toronto Raptors Club
Toronto Raptors Club Men's T-Shirt
Toronto Raptors Club
Men's T-Shirt
$45
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings' Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
40% off
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Hurt Feelings'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
29% off
LeBron 'For The Record'
LeBron 'For The Record' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'For The Record'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
39% off
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron 'Shoe Bag' Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
Nike Men's Basketball T-Shirt
39% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
20% off
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA Standard Issue Dri-FIT Practice Crew
30% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
20% off
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Toronto Raptors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron 'Shoe Bag' Men's Nike Therma-FIT Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
LeBron 'Shoe Bag'
Men's Nike Therma-FIT Brushed Pullover Basketball Hoodie
20% off
Nike
Nike Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
20% off
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
20% off
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
40% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

See Price in Bag

Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

See Price in Bag

Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$48
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Aero-FIT Sleeveless Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
Sabrina
Nike Aero-FIT Sleeveless Basketball Top
$80
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$60
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$100
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
$55
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
$55
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Nike WNBA T-shirt
Toronto Tempo
Nike WNBA T-shirt
$55
Toronto Raptors Club
Toronto Raptors Club Men's T-Shirt
Toronto Raptors Club
Men's T-Shirt
$45

Basketball shirts & tops: breathability where you need it

We know things can get intense on the court. That's why we craft our basketball tops with breathable materials and innovative features. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the surface of the garment, so it can evaporate quickly. The result? You stay cool and dry, even during high-energy games. Meanwhile, mesh panels and air vents offer maximum breathability, so you can keep moving for longer. Plus, lightweight material means you won't feel weighed down. You can accentuate the airy feel with a sleeveless cut and a roomy shape. Or look out for options with a split hem—perfect for increasing your range of movement as you dribble, twist and shoot.

With a wide range of designs and colours, you'll find something to suit your workout wardrobe. Our basketball T-shirts come in neutral tones that work with everything and bright colours that pop on the court. Team-branded options mean you can match your favourite players, while bold graphics give you a standout look. Meanwhile, contrasting colour trims provide added detail and our iconic Nike Swoosh is a premium finishing touch. We haven't forgotten the details either. Flatlock seams give our basketball shirts a sleek profile and help to prevent chafing during extended wear—so nothing will stop you from playing to the final whistle.

While you focus on the game, we've got our sights set on our own challenge—doing better for the planet. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. That's why you'll spot plenty of basketball tops made with sustainable materials, such as recycled polyester and nylon. These high-performance fabrics start out life as plastic bottles, old carpets and fishing nets, which we divert from landfill. To join us, choose pieces with the Sustainable Materials tag.