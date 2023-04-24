Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Shoes
        2. /
      2. Nike Dunk

      Nike Dunk

      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike By You
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You Custom Men's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
      Custom Men's Shoes
      $190
      Nike Dunk Low By You
      Nike Dunk Low By You Custom Women's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Dunk Low By You
      Custom Women's Shoes
      $160
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Women's Shoes
      $145
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoe
      $165
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Younger Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk Low
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $75
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You Custom Men's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
      Custom Men's Shoes
      $190
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You Custom Men's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Dunk Low Unlocked By You
      Custom Men's Shoes
      $190
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $75
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Dunk High
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $125
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Older Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Shoes
      $110
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $80
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoes
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoes
      $170
      Nike Dunk High By You
      Nike Dunk High By You Custom Women's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Dunk High By You
      Custom Women's Shoes
      $185
      Nike Dunk High By You
      Nike Dunk High By You Custom Men's Shoes
      Customise
      Customise
      Nike Dunk High By You
      Custom Men's Shoes
      $185
      Nike Dunk High 1985
      Nike Dunk High 1985 Shoes
      Nike Dunk High 1985
      Shoes
      $180
      Nike Dunk High Up
      Nike Dunk High Up Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk High Up
      Women's Shoes
      $170
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Nike Dunk High Retro Men's Shoes
      Nike Dunk High Retro
      Men's Shoes
      $160
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $90
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Dunk High
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      $100
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk High
      Women's Shoes
      $160
      Nike Dunk High x SOULGOODS
      Nike Dunk High x SOULGOODS Men's Shoes
      Nike Dunk High x SOULGOODS
      Men's Shoes
      $200
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
      Nike Dunk Low Next Nature Toddler Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Toddler Shoes
      $65
      Nike Dunk High
      Nike Dunk High Women's Shoes
      Nike Dunk High
      Women's Shoes
      $175
      Nike Dunk Low
      Nike Dunk Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Dunk Low
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      $65

      Take your game to the next level with Nike Dunk

      On the court or the street, Nike Dunk offer everyday wearability and unrivalled comfort. Vintage 80s hoop designs come together with modern overlays, so you get retro style credentials and modern flavour all in one. The Dunk with crisp shined leather uppers get better with age and stay soft – however much you use them.

      Padded, low-cut collars deliver support that lets you take your game anywhere – from hardwood to board and everything in between. Super comfortable foam midsoles provide responsive cushioning exactly where you need it. The Dunk also have a lightweight feel, so you can move freely with nothing holding you back.

      The rubber sole of the Nike Dunk trainer, with a classic pivot circle, provides reliable traction and grip. Originally designed for the basketball court, the padded uppers give versatile support and protection loved by skateboarders, too. Looking for retro b-ball style? Channel an old-school aesthetic with these iconic, sleek silhouettes.