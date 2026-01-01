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Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top - Barely Green/Lapis

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top

30% off

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Built for speed, the AeroSwift collection is our pinnacle racing gear. This sweat-wicking engineered-knit top is lightweight and ultra-breathable, helping keep you cool through the finish line.


  • Colour Shown: Barely Green/Lapis
  • Style: IH5045-394

Nike AeroSwift

30% off

Built for speed, the AeroSwift collection is our pinnacle racing gear. This sweat-wicking engineered-knit top is lightweight and ultra-breathable, helping keep you cool through the finish line.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • The engineered knit fabric is lightweight and breathable.
  • The bonded seams on the shoulder reduce bulk for a lighter feel.
  • The Swoosh logos have a non-reflective design finish that won't catch flash photography during the race.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Barely Green/Lapis
  • Style: IH5045-394

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′4″ (192cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
    • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

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    Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top

    Nike AeroSwift

    30% off

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