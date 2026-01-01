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ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts - Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Life Lime/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Dolomiti

Men's Shorts

30% off

To put these shorts to the test, we took them to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? The loose fit paired with water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made them ideal for hiking.


  • Colour Shown: Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Life Lime/Summit White
  • Style: II0937-317

ACG Dolomiti

30% off

To put these shorts to the test, we took them to the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? The loose fit paired with water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made them ideal for hiking.

Product Details

  • 100% nylon
  • Embroidered ACG and Swoosh logos
  • Woven Dolomiti label
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Life Lime/Summit White
  • Style: II0937-317

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′4″ (192cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Free shipping on orders +$100 and 30-day free returns for Nike Members.
Learn More.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
    • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

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    ACG Dolomiti Men's Shorts

    ACG Dolomiti

    30% off

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