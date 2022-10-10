10K Training Plan

The 10K is one of the most popular distances to race in the world.

The training calls for a combination of speed and endurance. That means you'll get to run Long Runs that challenge you. And you'll run Speed Runs that excite you. And you'll run Recovery Runs that make you stronger. Then you'll be ready to cross the starting line and run for the finish line.

Every training run in this plan has an accompanying Guided Run that you can find in the Nike Run Club App. This plan was designed around an 8-week schedule, and Guided Runs were built to adapt to your experience level and intended to be uniquely flexible to your needs. Whether you're four or eight weeks from race day, you can jump into this programme whenever it suits you.

You are in control of what you put into the programme and therefore what you get out of it. Our recommendation: Plan on training for at least 4 weeks before the 10K so you can comfortably run and complete the programmed workouts.

We'll meet you on the starting line!