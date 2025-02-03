Universa leggings & shorts: made for movement
Look sleek and feel powerful in Nike Universa leggings. Designed with performance in mind, this collection is packed with premium features. Take our mid-weight InfinaSmooth fabric, for example. This squat-proof material delivers coverage you can rely on. Meanwhile, the exceptional flexibility means you can bend, twist and lunge with total freedom. And of course, each pair's designed to feel as good as it looks. Super-soft fabric feels smooth against your skin, so you can stay focused on your workout. Regular gym-goer? Our durable Universa leggings are the perfect pick. Wash, wear, repeat—they're designed to stand the test of time.
When it comes to performing at your best, comfort matters. That's why you'll spot wide, stretchy waistbands in our Nike Universa collection. These are engineered to stay in place and reduce rolling, pinching and sliding—so you can concentrate on giving 100%. Because they're extra-wide, these waistbands also smooth your waist and create a streamlined silhouette. Working out in warmer weather? Look for pairs featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin for faster evaporation, so you stay dry and comfortable. For maximum airflow, opt for Universa shorts made from lightweight, breathable materials.
With lots of styles and fits to choose from, you'll find the perfect pair for you. Full-length Nike Universa leggings offer complete coverage, while 7/8-length designs sit just above the ankle. Plus, you can keep it classic in neutral shades or opt for a pop of colour to brighten up your training session. Ready to feel even better about your choice? Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look for Nike Universa leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made them with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.