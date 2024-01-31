Gym leggings on sale: unleash your potential
Want to enhance your workout with your favourite pair of Nike leggings? Now, you can get your favourites for less in our gym leggings sale. Discover snug insulating styles—ideal for layering up for chilly winter runs and early-morning training sessions. Or for warmer weather sessions, look for designs with built-in mesh panels that provide extra breathability where you'll benefit from it most. And because athletes come in every shape and body type, we have an inclusive range of sizes available in our sale.
Push past your limits
Whether you're tackling a spin class, weights session or circuit training, our workout leggings on sale are designed to enhance your performance. Look out for deep waistbands that hold everything in place throughout, and flat seams that stop rubbing and chafing. Compression-fit leggings provide extra support for your muscles to reduce fatigue and soreness. When it's time for the cooldown, comfy everyday pairs carry you from the studio to the street in effortless style.
Find your fit for total comfort
Need a certain cut, length or fit? Find your perfect style in our training leggings sale. If you like all-over, supportive coverage, look for full-length pairs with high-rise waistbands that provide extra sculpting around your core. Or you can go for cropped or bike-length workout leggings with low-rise waists for a lighter feel. If you're training during your period, choose leakproof styles with built-in padding to supplement your usual protection. Looking for maternity workout leggings on sale? Our stretchy over-the-bump panels ensure support throughout your pregnancy journey.
Keep cool with Nike Dri-FIT
Tough circuits. Demanding studio classes. Endurance bike rides. Sporting adventures require high-performing apparel—but now you can get it for less in our gym leggings sale. Opt for pairs with Nike Dri-FIT technology, which wicks away moisture from your skin so the fabric can dry fast—helping you stay focused and comfortable. Meanwhile, squat-proof materials and reinforced seams in our sale tights give you the confidence to push yourself to your limits.
Inspire the next generation
Whether you're raising a dedicated gym-goer, an aspiring dancer or a hard-working track and field athlete, support them to go the distance with junior-size gym leggings on sale. We make our junior sizes using the same pro-quality fabrics and designs as our adult collections. Moisture-wicking fibres help them stay fresher for longer as they hone their skills, while added stretch sets them free to move in any direction.
Nike's Move to Zero: for the future of sport
To protect the health of our natural environment, we all need to change how we live, work and play. Nike's Move to Zero programme is a company-wide commitment with a simple aim: to take our business to net-zero carbon emissions and waste. As part of this challenge, each year we divert around one billion plastic bottles from landfill and use them to create high-quality yarns for our apparel. Ready to do your bit? Choose Nike gym tights on sale with the Sustainable Materials tag.