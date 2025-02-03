Zenvy leggings: all-day comfort
When you're pursuing inner calm, you also need comfort on the outside. That's where our Zenvy leggings come in. They're crafted from buttery-soft fabric with gentle support, so you can enjoy a barely-there feel—whether you're hitting the walking trails or the yoga mat.
Seriously stretchy fabric allows you to move freely, without worrying about your leggings staying in place. Plus, our designs are squat-proof, so you can move with total confidence. Exercising in warmer weather? We craft our Zenvy leggings with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, so it can evaporate quickly, keeping you cool and dry. Meanwhile, smart structuring in the seams of our leggings prevents chafing and irritation, so you can expect all-day comfort.
Great performance starts with the details. So, look out for Nike Zenvy leggings with practical pockets. You'll find options with a drop pocket large enough for your phone, or a front slip pouch that's ideal for securing keys. For a streamlined look, choose a pair with a wide waistband. This design prevents the top of the leggings from rolling or pinching—so you can keep your mind on your training. If you're exercising during pregnancy, look out for our maternity pieces. Featuring expanding waistbands, they're designed to support growing bumps.
A mix of bright colours and neutral tones makes it easy to find a pair of Zenvy tights to complement your workout wardrobe. In chilly months, full-length styles help to lock in warmth, while shorter cuts deliver breathability in balmy weather. Look out for our iconic Nike Swoosh stamped on the waistband, legs or hem—a mark of our expertise. You can also mix and match your leggings with coordinating tops from our wider range.