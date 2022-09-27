Ga door naar hoofdcontent
      Nike Air Max 270

      Herenschoenen

      Wit/Wit/Zwart
      Zwart/Zwart/Zwart
      Zwart/Wit/Solar Red/Anthracite

      De Nike Air Max 270 is de eerste lifestyle Air Max van Nike en biedt stijl, comfort en volop attitude. Het design met het grote venster en allerlei frisse kleuren is geïnspireerd op Nike's legendarische en ongelofelijk innovatieve Air Max schoenen.

      • Weergegeven kleur: Zwart/Wit/Solar Red/Anthracite
      • Stijl: AH8050-002

      Maat en pasvorm

      • Valt klein; we raden je aan een halve maat groter te bestellen

      Gratis verzending en retourneren

      Gratis standaardverzending met je Nike membership.

      Beoordelingen (335)

      • Light like a feather

        tancerzwwa - 27 sep. 2022

        These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.

      • Great shoes, but the bubble popped

        914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 sep. 2022

        Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.

      • daitan90 - 24 aug. 2022

