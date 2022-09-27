De Nike Air Max 270 is de eerste lifestyle Air Max van Nike en biedt stijl, comfort en volop attitude. Het design met het grote venster en allerlei frisse kleuren is geïnspireerd op Nike's legendarische en ongelofelijk innovatieve Air Max schoenen.
4.1 Sterren
tancerzwwa - 27 sep. 2022
These shoes are my number 1 in terms of summer sneakers. They are super breathable and they do get dirty quickly, which is a little con, but apart from that it's hard for me to find any disadvantages. Once i put 'em on I am ready to go, no matter where.
914c9f79-6239-4a5b-92b9-c01be11f5d22 - 05 sep. 2022
Great shoes, super comfy, but the air bubble popped after owning them for one month (worn for a combined two weeks) and now I don’t want to wear them anymore. I can’t justify spending that much money for a new pair. I love them and would buy them again but I have to place the low rating because of the durability.
daitan90 - 24 aug. 2022
