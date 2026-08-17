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Cross Training Shoes

(68)
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Hybrid RN
Nike Hybrid RN Women's Training Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Hybrid RN
Women's Training Shoes
$230
Nike Hybrid RN
Nike Hybrid RN Men's Training Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Hybrid RN
Men's Training Shoes
$230
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Men's Training Shoes
Nike MC Trainer 4
Men's Training Shoes
$130
Nike Metcon 10 SE
Nike Metcon 10 SE Women's Training Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 SE
Women's Training Shoes
$220
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE Women's Training Shoes
Just In
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Women's Training Shoes
$200
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
$110
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Women's Training Shoes
20% off
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
20% off
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Just In
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Just In
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
$110
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$190
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Men's Training Shoes
Nike MC Trainer 4
Men's Training Shoes
$130
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Women's Training Shoes
Nike MC Trainer 4
Women's Training Shoes
$130
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Women's Training Shoes
Nike MC Trainer 4
Women's Training Shoes
$130
Nike MC Trainer 4
Nike MC Trainer 4 Women's Training Shoes
Nike MC Trainer 4
Women's Training Shoes
$130
Nike Air DT Max '96 Low
Nike Air DT Max '96 Low Men's Shoes
Nike Air DT Max '96 Low
Men's Shoes
$240
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Train
Women's Training Shoes
$130
LeBron TR 1
LeBron TR 1 Men's Workout Shoes
LeBron TR 1
Men's Workout Shoes
$190
LeBron TR 1
LeBron TR 1 Men's Workout Shoes
LeBron TR 1
Men's Workout Shoes
$190
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
$140
Nike In-Season TR 14
Nike In-Season TR 14 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike In-Season TR 14
Women's Workout Shoes
$110
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
$200
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
$110
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
$110
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
$110
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
$190
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10 SE
Nike Metcon 10 SE Women's Training Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 SE
Women's Training Shoes
30% off
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
30% off
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Men's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Men's Training Shoes
20% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
Men's Workout Shoes
20% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
20% off
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
30% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Men's Workout Shoes
Nike Flex Train
Men's Workout Shoes
30% off
Related Stories

Cross training sneakers: power your journey

With its combination of high-intensity interval training and targeted functional movements, cross training is a fitness regimen like no other. At Nike, we're proud to bring you specialist cross training shoes that are built to see you through the most challenging workouts with confidence. Our high-performance sneakers support you from the floor up, keeping you stable and comfortable no matter how tough things get. This means you can stay focused on reaching your limits—and then pushing past them.

Success from the ground up

We build our cross training shoes with specially designed outsoles that keep you grounded. You'll find wide, flat heels for maximum stability, as well as grippy rubber soles that come with the flexibility you need for a full range of movement. Look out for designs with inner plates that redistribute weight from edge to edge—perfect for repeated lifts that test your balance. If you'll be incorporating rope climbs, pick a pair with wraparound arches that ensure intense grip as you move upwards. And because every gram counts, we choose lightweight materials and pared-down designs that set you free to move.

Cushioned inner soles

From the first deep squat to the last deadlift—the repeated high-intensity movements of cross training can be challenging for your joints. That's why we make our cross training shoes with responsive cushioning to give you the boost you need. Styles with Nike React foam combine outstanding shock absorption with exceptional energy return, providing you with a weightless, springy feeling that supports you as you power through. Or, choose Nike Air units for extra protection in the heel during tough lifts and intense cardio sessions.

Lightweight uppers

Cross workouts are designed to push you hard, which means you're going to sweat. That's why we design our cross training sneakers with breathable uppers to let your feet breathe—so you can stay in the moment and concentrate on your next rep. Light mesh fabrics provide ventilation and a supportive-yet-flexible wear—allowing you to move, turn and pivot in every direction. You'll also find clever details like textured overlays in high-wear areas to help your new shoes go the distance, as well as lockdown tabs that keep your laces fastened tight.

On-point style

You want to test your limits, and you want to look great doing it. We make our Nike cross training shoes in a range of shapes and colours, so you can style your gear your way. Monochrome designs in crisp white or timeless black keep things on the down-low. Or you can add a bold splash of colour with shades of scarlet, flamingo or gold. Whatever catches your eye, the iconic Nike Swoosh ensures your new footwear comes with an unmistakable badge of quality.