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Basketball Shirts

(81)
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
$120
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
$70
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Bestseller
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
$70
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$70
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$70
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$70
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
$120
Nike
Nike Women's Short-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Short-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
$55
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
30% off
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Just In
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$55
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Just In
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$70
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$70
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Milwaukee Bucks Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
$90
Nike Move
Nike Move Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Nike Move
Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Nike Move
Nike Move Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Nike Move
Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Kobe 'Draft Pack'
Kobe 'Draft Pack' Men's Basketball T-shirt
Available in SNKRS
Kobe 'Draft Pack'
Men's Basketball T-shirt
$65
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Available in SNKRS
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
$220
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
$220
Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition
Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
$50
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Milwaukee Bucks
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
$50
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Giannis
Giannis Men's T-Shirt
Giannis
Men's T-Shirt
$55
Giannis
Giannis Men's T-Shirt
Giannis
Men's T-Shirt
$55
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
$55
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Sleeveless Game Top
Book Standard Issue
Men's Sleeveless Game Top
$95
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
$50
Nike Move
Nike Move Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Nike Move
Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Kobe 'Draft Pack'
Kobe 'Draft Pack' Men's Basketball T-shirt
Available in SNKRS
Kobe 'Draft Pack'
Men's Basketball T-shirt
$65
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Available in SNKRS
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
$220
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV NBA Authentic Jersey
$220
Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition
Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Atlanta Hawks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cleveland Cavaliers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Cooper Flagg Dallas Mavericks Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Denver Nuggets Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Oklahoma City Thunder Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
$50
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Milwaukee Bucks
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
$50
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Giannis
Giannis Men's T-Shirt
Giannis
Men's T-Shirt
$55
Giannis
Giannis Men's T-Shirt
Giannis
Men's T-Shirt
$55
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
$55
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Sleeveless Game Top
Book Standard Issue
Men's Sleeveless Game Top
$95
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
$50

Basketball shirts & tops: breathability where you need it

We know things can get intense on the court. That's why we craft our basketball shirts and tees with breathable materials and innovative features. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example. It wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the surface of the garment, so it can evaporate quickly. The result? You stay cool and dry, even during high-energy games. Meanwhile, mesh panels and air vents offer maximum breathability, so you can keep moving for longer. Plus, lightweight material means you won't feel weighed down. You can accentuate the airy feel with a sleeveless cut and a roomy shape. Or look out for options with a split hem—perfect for increasing your range of movement as you dribble, twist and shoot.

With a wide range of designs and colours, you'll find something to suit your workout wardrobe. Our basketball T-shirts come in neutral tones that go with everything and bright colours that pop on the court. Team-branded options mean you can match your favourite players, while bold graphics give you a standout look. Meanwhile, contrasting colour trims provide added detail, and our iconic Nike Swoosh is a premium finishing touch. We haven't forgotten the details either. Flatlock seams give our basketball shirts a sleek profile and help to prevent chafing during extended wear—so nothing will stop you from playing to the final whistle.