  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Tops & T-Shirts

Nike T-Shirts & Tops

Graphic T-ShirtsLong Sleeve ShirtsShort Sleeve ShirtsSleeveless & Tank TopsKits & JerseysPolosButton-Downs & Flannels
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sale
Colour 
(0)
Black
Blue
Green
Grey
Orange
Pink
Purple
Red
White
Yellow
Sports 
(0)
Lifestyle
Running
Football
Training & Gym
Yoga
Basketball
Golf
Skateboarding
Tennis
Walking
Volleyball
Dance
Brand 
(0)
Nike Sportswear
Jordan
ACG
Nike Pro
Fit 
(0)
Loose
Nike ACG 'Walking Tree'
Nike ACG 'Walking Tree' Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Just In
Nike ACG 'Walking Tree'
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
$65

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's T-Shirt
$35

Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Men's T-Shirt
$50

Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Just In
Nike Miler
Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
$50

Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
$50

Nike Pacer
Nike Pacer Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pacer
Men's Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Running Top
$80

Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Women's T-shirt
$50

Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Just In
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
$55
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$55

Nike Primary
Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Primary
Men's Dri-FIT Versatile Tank Top
$70

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Fitness T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Dri-FIT
Men's Fitness T-Shirt
$40
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
$50
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

Jordan
Jordan Men's Graphic T-Shirt
Just In
Jordan
Men's Graphic T-Shirt
$50

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Long-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Long-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
$60

Nike Hyverse
Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Hyverse
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
$55

Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
$85
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
$50

Nike Gym Heritage
Nike Gym Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Top
Just In
Nike Gym Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Top
$70
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Just In
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
$75

Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Match Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Match Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2024/25 Match Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt
$180
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Women's T-Shirt (Plus Size)
$35
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Sleeveless Fitness Top
$45

Nike T-shirts and tops: breathable comfort

Whether you're training or relaxing, our T-shirts always step up to the mark. We've got colourful tops to bring fun to your workout and monochrome styles for a classic laid-back look. You'll also find our Swoosh printed and embroidered throughout the range for that iconic Nike style. Bold graphics and logo detailing offer a standout finish, too.

Working up a sweat? Pick a top crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks away sweat from the skin so you can work harder for longer. Short sleeves and scoop necks also help to keep you cool. Plus, soft and ultra-light fabrics offer exceptional comfort, allowing you to get the most from your training. Our active tops are also designed with plenty of stretch, so they flex with you as you move.

When chilly weather arrives, pick a style with a funnel neck and long sleeves to lock in warmth. Go for a standard fit for a comfortable feel or a slim polo for a sleek look.