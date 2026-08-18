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Basketball Clothing

(141)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$75
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
$120
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
$70
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Bestseller
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Kobe
Kobe Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
$70
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
$70
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$70
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$70
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$70
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
$120
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors 2024/25 Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
$120
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
$120
Kobe
Kobe Men's Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Basketball Shorts
$180
Nike
Nike Women's Short-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Short-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
$65
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$65
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
$65
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
20% off
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
30% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Just In
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$55
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$70
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Standard Issue Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Standard Issue Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$70
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
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Kobe
Nike Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$150
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
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Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$70
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT Woven Basketball Jacket
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Nike Standard Issue
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Woven Basketball Jacket
$150
Kobe Nike Standard Issue
Kobe Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Just In
Kobe Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$150
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$25
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$70
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$65
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
$90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Woven Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Basketball Trousers
$140
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$30
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$30
Nike Move
Nike Move Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Nike Move
Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Nike Move
Nike Move Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Nike Move
Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$75
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Standard Issue Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Standard Issue Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$70
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Just In
Kobe
Nike Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$150
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Just In
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$70
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT Woven Basketball Jacket
Just In
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Woven Basketball Jacket
$150
Kobe Nike Standard Issue
Kobe Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Just In
Kobe Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$150
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$55
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$25
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
$70
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$65
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
$140
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
$90
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Woven Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Basketball Trousers
$140
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$30
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
$30
Nike Move
Nike Move Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Nike Move
Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Nike Move
Nike Move Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Nike Move
Women's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
$60
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$75
Related Stories

Basketball clothes: for on and off the court

Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. Put together basketball outfits featuring high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women that offer maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick sweat away so they dry quickly. You can choose basketball clothes such as loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our basketball apparel, such as cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality basketball wear in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's a game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.