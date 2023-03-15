Skip to main content
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $135
      All-Star Courtside
      All-Star Courtside Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      All-Star Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Long-Sleeve Max90 T-Shirt
      $55
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      LeBron James 2023 All-Star Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $135
      Luka Dončić Mavericks
      Luka Dončić Mavericks Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Luka Dončić Mavericks
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $130
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Phoenix Suns Statement Edition
      Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $130
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $130
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $110
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $80
      Kevin Durant Nets
      Kevin Durant Nets Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Kevin Durant Nets
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Jersey
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $130
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      $55
      Golden State Warriors
      Golden State Warriors Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Golden State Warriors
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $130
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Mesh Shorts
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Men's Mesh Shorts
      $45
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      $80
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      $55
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      $75
      Jimmy Butler Miami Heat City Edition
      Jimmy Butler Miami Heat City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Jimmy Butler Miami Heat City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $130
      Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Brooklyn Nets City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      $100
      Team 31 Courtside
      Team 31 Courtside Men's Nike NBA Reversible Jacket
      Team 31 Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Reversible Jacket
      $180
      Miami Heat City Edition
      Miami Heat City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Miami Heat City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      $100
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      Sustainable Materials
      Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets City Edition
      Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
      $130
      Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
      Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Shorts
      $100
      Related Stories

      Basketball clothing: put your game face on

      Bring your best on the court with basketball clothing that makes you feel like a pro. We've got high-tech leggings and shorts for men and women, offering maximum support, comfort and flexibility. Look for Dri-FIT tops that wick away sweat, so it can dry quickly. You can choose loose-fitting T-shirts, jerseys and tanks featuring game-inspired graphics, or keep it simple with a sleek performance top emblazoned with the iconic Swoosh.

      Comfort is key when you're on the court—but it's just as important when you're off it. Kit yourself out in our cosy, fleece-lined tracksuit bottoms and matching hoodies, designed to keep you snug when you're cooling down or warming up. Get hold of pro-quality pieces in your favourite player's colours—so you can rep your team with pride.

      Budding NBA juniors will love our kids' basketball outfits, whether it's game-ready kit to help them hone their skills or graphic tees and loungewear inspired by their favourite players. You'll also find super-soft babies' basketball clothing for future players and superfans.